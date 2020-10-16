It’s that man Acosta again in Aragón Rookies Cup Qualifying

Leading the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and leading the times when it counted on Friday at Motorland Aragón, there is no doubt that Pedro Acosta is setting a very high standard.

The Spanish 16-year-old second year Rookie was chased hard by fellow countryman Daniel Holgado and it was the 15-year-old first year Rookie who also pressed him hard in Austria.

David Alonso, the 14-year-old Colombian completes the front row and is looking for his first podium after a string of 4ths at the Red Bull Ring.

Acosta confident

“That’s a lot better because last year I started here from 9th and the race was very difficult,” explained Pedro Acosta who was 4th and 7th in 2019. “The bike is really great and the set-up is very good for the warmer temperature this afternoon which will be the same time as the race.”

“I think it maybe is possible to break away in the race, because in FP2 which was at the race time I had a really good feeling with the used tyre and I think that we can break the race or at least reduce the size of the front group. I think that is important for the last laps here.”

“I feel really good because I had a perfect bike in every condition today, even this morning when it was cold and quite windy, it felt good.”

Holgado will challenge

“I’m happy to be on the front row,” enthused Daniel Holgado. “The bike improved in the afternoon and I am happy that we have a good setting, it gave me good feelings this afternoon. I think we can race at the front tomorrow.”

Alonso ready for the battle

“I’m 3rd and really really happy,” explained David Alonso. “It was not easy because I could not find the space I needed for the best lap but in the end I did it. I could make the lap time on my own and I am happy that I continue to improve. That is what I am looking to do tomorrow as well, keep getting better.”

“I need to do better in the front group than in Austria, be more aggressive and more intelligent in the final laps.”

David Muñoz wants more

“It was a very good Quali, a good position on the second row, but the bike could be better,” stated David Muñoz, the 14-year-old Spaniard. “The front is pushing a lot and causing me a lot of problems. I will have to talk to the engineers because I don’t know if we should change something for the race, I do need something.”

Van den Goorbergh with his best

“Qualifying was good finally,” explained Dutch 14-year-old Zonta van den Goorbergh. “Free Practice 1 this morning was hard as we had the wrong set-up. We changed it for FP2 and that was better but I was running on my own and couldn’t get a good time. I was losing 8 or 9 tenths in the final sector.”

“So in Qualifying we decided to go with the main group. In the beginning I went with Holgado and we caught the main group. We overtook some riders and got some good laps. In the end I wanted to really push one more time but got the finish flag. That’s a shame but P5 is still my best grid position in the Rookies so I’m happy with that.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16:30 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

