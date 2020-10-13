It’s the time of year for the long sleeve Biker T-shirts and Hoodies.

The nights are drawing in and it’s getting a tad chilly so it’s a perfect time to purchase a long sleeved t-shirt.

Biker T-Shirts UK have now introduced a line of long sleeved t-shirts to their designs to compliment the already established line of hoodies including Superbike News as per main photo.

Priced at £19.00 + postage you can order them via https://www.bikertshirts.uk/

Use the promo code 5%1storder to get 5% off your order.

Also while your there prefect for this time of year and as a face covering get yourself a SBK News or other styles neck gaiter.

You can see a few more long sleeve examples below:

