Liberté, égalité, Rapidité: Motogp Takes On Le MansThe first of two events to be broadcast live and free-to-air this season, the French GP lands on ITV4.

Dorna Sports is delighted to confirm free-to-air coverage of the SHARK Grand Prix de France across the UK. The FIM MotoGP™ World Championship races of all three classes – MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ – will all be shown live on ITV4 on Sunday the 16th of May.

ITV4 became the new home of free-to-air MotoGP™ highlights at the start of 2021, with a comprehensive package covering the best of each race weekend on Monday evenings. Now, the first of two races to be shown live in 2021 will provide supplementary free-to-air race day broadcasting, giving fans watching on ITV4 extended coverage of the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship.

The British Grand Prix will also be shown live on ITV [main channel] later this season, with the MotoGP™ race at Silverstone set to be broadcast live. Fans in the UK can continue to watch every race, qualifying and practice session from every MotoGP™ World Championship class and Grand Prix on BT Sport.

