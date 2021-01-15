Fend off the cold slipstream. A worthwhile investment!

The Balaclava 365 from iXS is perfect on days when it feels a bit fresh. The wind-resistant material with a soft fleece inside reliably protects the chest, neck and nape of the neck against the cold and prevents tension caused by the slipstream. The head section is made of a stretchy, breathable functional fabric and a close-fitting cut optimises the crease-free sit even under your motorbike helmet.

Enthusiastic motorbike riders use their free time for trips even outside the summer season. There are days when you are riding your motorbike and the helmet and raised collar are not enough. The Balaclava 365 is an excellent solution so that you don’t catch a cold. In addition, the medication to recover from a cold would probably be more expensive.

The wind-resistant material with a soft fleece inside warms, insulates and protects the exposed chest, neck and nape of the neck against the wind and weather. These parts of the body provide the sharp wind with a particularly large number of contact surfaces. Use of the storm hood is recommended for rain or snow because of the perfected temperature and moisture management.

The head section consists of a stretchy, breathable functional fabric and provides a well-regulated air and moisture balance. Thanks to the fast-drying fabric, not too much moisture collects from the air, which would lead to your face being cooled by the slipstream. The ergonomic cut and stretchy, abrasion-free material make it comfortable and provide a good fit. All in all, the result makes it extremely comfortable to wear.

The absorbent material also makes a decisive contribution to excellent hygiene regarding the helmet interior. It’s ideal at absorbing any perspiration which occurs. Wellbeing and cleanliness are ensured at all times, even though this is not always the case with motorbike clothing! The Balaclava 365 is easy-care and can be washed in a washing machine. It doesn’t take up much space, is very light and fits into every trouser pocket.

Balaclava 365

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 29,95

USA: US $ 29.95

Colour:

black-grey (039)

Sizes:

S/M, L/XL

PRODUCT FEATURES

Balaclava made of wind-repellent material

Head made of elastic, breathable functional fabric

Wind-resistant material with soft fleece inside the throat, neck and chest area

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyester

Shell mesh: 89% polyamide, 11% elastane

For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News

or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here