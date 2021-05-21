The iXS Classic AR Jeans 1L Straight not only look like genuine jeans, they also feel like them! And despite this, they are still ideally suited to motorbike rides. How is this possible? The jeans have a true denim feel both on the inside and outside because they are made of only a single layer of fabric. However, this layer is so strong that the jeans are as abrasion-resistant as leather trousers. This feature is achieved owing to the sophisticated combination of cotton, an elasticated thread and a highly abrasion-resistant polyarylate fibre.

The material called denim, also known as jeans, was already developed for robust, resilient and stable work trousers 150 years ago. The tear-resistant, robust jeans were particularly popular with gold-diggers. The cotton material from Nîmes in France was dyed dark blue and the seams were sewn in orange thread as a fashion gimmick. The trouser pockets were reinforced with additional rivets.

What was strong enough for people searching for gold, is too weak for motorbike riders. The tear- and abrasion resistance of normal fashion jeans offer too little protection on a motorbike. Up to now assistance was provided by incorporating an additional layer inside the cotton fabric in the form of a lining reinforced with aramid. The disadvantage: the jeans become thicker and stiffer as a result – comfort therefore suffers, particularly for everyday use.

iXS took on the challenge and has developed a pair of jeans which satisfy the safety requirements of motorbike riders and yet consist of “only” one layer. This was possible because the denim fabric was woven with highly abrasion-resistant fibres made of polyarylate. The Classic AR Jeans 1L Straight were born. Combined with the stretch fibres also incorporated directly into the fabric, the jeans are extremely comfortable and provide full freedom of movement. There is therefore no longer any discernible difference to a normal pair of everyday jeans.

This represents genuine added value for everyday use because the iXS Classic AR Jeans 1L Straight are more than pure motorbike jeans. Just as well-suited to everyday work, a barbecue, a stroll around town or whatever else you want to do when you are off your motorbike. Blue jeans look & feel every day, full of protection on your motorbike. The removable knee and hip protectors, which are CE certified to Level 1, provide additional impact absorption. The jeans are type approved in accordance with EN 17092-3:2020 (AA).

The traditional five pocket jeans make a great impression with their straight cut and the dyed-blue stone-washed look. While the era of gold-digging was still dominated by men, there is now also lots of girl power around, which is why the iXS Classic AR Jeans 1L Straight are available in both a men’s and ladies’ version with an appropriate cut. Safety on your motorbike. Style and comfort in your everyday life.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 299,95

USA: US $349

Colour:

blue (004)

Sizes Men: W3030, W3032, W3034, W3230, W3232, W3234, W3430, W3432, W3434, W3436, W3630, W3632, W3634, W3636, W3834, W3836, W40L34

Sizes Women: W26L32, W26L34, W28L32, W28L34, W30L32, W30L34, W32L32, W32L34, W34L34, W36L34, W38L34

PRODUCT FEATURES

One layer jeans

Abrasion resistant Denim material

No additional Aramid lining required

Straight fit

Elastic outshell material for best possible movement

Concealed front zip

Silicon prints on the inside of the back pockets, prevents wallets or cell phones from slipping

5 pockets

Infinitely height-adjustable knee protectors

Pants certified according to EN 17092-3: 2020 (AA)

Knee protectors impacTec ETP-02 (men), ETP-01 (women), certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 2

Hip protectors impacTec ETP-03, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, level 1

MATERIAL

Shell: 85% cotton, 13% polyester, 2% elastane

