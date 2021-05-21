Ixs Classic Ld Jacket Andy

The Classic LD Jacket Andy from iXS with its traditional heritage design introduces itself with striking decorative stripes on the arms and quilting on the shoulders and upper arms. These are traditional features which were typical in the early years of the last century. The jacket made of full grain calf leather is actually what it appears: a high-quality masterpiece with lovingly worked details. Genuine through and through, it has what it takes to become an all-time favourite.

Robust, sturdy, striking and long-lasting: this is how the Classic LD Jacket Andy from iXS looks. It combines the spirit from the casual old days with modern technology. The jacket made of soft, full grain calf leather was created for motorbike riders whose look is especially important to them and who wish to bring a touch of heritage to the fore without having to forgo modern functionality. The high-quality outfit is a genuine companion on the journey to their destination. With its comfortable, optimal fit, it’s perfect for leisurely rides and means you can also relax on longer journeys.

Genuine style details such as the striking quilting on the shoulders and the typical stripes on the upper arms give the jacket its individuality. The high-quality vintage leather has a unique well-worn appearance over time. The inner lining is made of robust twill. The front zip closure with a partially concealed wind strip, which is located at the side, underlines the expressive biker look. The lifestyle look of this item of clothing is accompanied by full safety equipment such as certified protectors at the shoulders and elbows as well as a pocket to insert the back protector. In addition, the entire jacket is CE-certified in accordance with EN 17092-2:2020 (AAA).

In daily use you will see that the jacket not only has visual qualities, but will also impress you with its handling. Motorbike riders will be delighted with the practical features such as the width-adjusters at the collar, the partial wind strip over the front zip, the width-adjuster at the hip, the four outer and three inner pockets as well as a loop to connect to the belt loop.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 379,95

USA: US $ 429

Colour: black (003)

Sizes: 48H-62H

PRODUCT FEATURES

Jacket made of soft full-grain cow-leather

• Motorcycle jacket with an authentic retro look

• Super soft full-grain cowhide

• Lining made of sturdy twill

• Adjustable collar

• Front zip with concealed wind flap

• Partially covered front zip

• Hip regulation

• 4 outer pockets

• 2 inner pockets and 1 Napoleon pocket inside

• Loop for connection with the belt loop of pants

• Height adjustable elbow protectors

• Jacket certified according to EN 17092-2:2020 (AAA)

• Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec ETP-02, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 1

• Pocket for back protector (optionally retrofittable with impacTec TP-06 (X99514-BCK), certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2

MATERIAL

Upper material: bovine leather Lining: 100% cotton

Sleeve lining: 100% polyester

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

