iXS Product Presentation Classic Shoe Oiled Leather

Timeless design – sturdy workmanship.

Classic style for your motorbike. The sturdy vintage motorbike boot made of oiled full-grain calf leather is not only extremely comfortable, but can also cope with a lot. The edge-seamed rubber sole made with traditional workmanship ensures longevity.

Good things don’t need changing. iXS manufactures the Classic Shoe Oiled Leather using time-consuming workmanship following traditional shoemaking craftsmanship. The boot impresses with its sleek design in a characteristic vintage look. Regardless of whether you are 26 or 66 – you’ll simply feel comfortable when you wear it. Timeless and reduced to the main elements. The elegant gear change protection gives it a special touch. The sole with the chunky profile blocks made of wear-resistant rubber is part of the style.

The refined, full-grain calf leather and careful processing ensure a high level of comfort for the wearer, both at full speed and at a more leisurely pace. The edge-seamed sole gives the boot stability and longevity. Even after extensive wear, the fit and high level of comfort remain intact. The shoe is very warp resistant and thanks to the proven lace-up fastening, it fits snugly to the foot. A practical zip on the inner side makes it easy to put on.

The ankle protectors and the additionally reinforced heel area ensures that the Classic Shoe Oiled Leather meets the high safety standards from iXS und complies with the latest EN13634:2017 standard. This footwear will ensure you look the part! As well as traditional black, the boot is also available in vintage brown. It has been manufactured for both men and women with sizes ranging from 37 to 48.

Classic Shoe Oiled Leather

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 129,95

USA: US $ 149.95

Colours:

black (003)

brown (808)

Sizes:

37 – 48

PRODUCT FEATURES

Classic shoe made of full-grain cowhide

Textile lining

Comfort foot bed

Shoelaces

Zipper on the inner side for an easy entry

Reinforced heel cap

Plastic inlays on ankle

Gear lever protection made of leather

Goodyear stitched, abrasion-proof rubber sole

Safety: in accordance with EN13634:2017

MATERIAL

Upper material: bovine leather

Lining: 100% polyester

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

