Flip Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0

Pure riding enjoyment is guaranteed on long trips and in any weather.

Flap down – and ready for action!

The Flip Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0 is evidence that flip-up helmets designed for touring can easily offer a sporty look, maximum safety with simultaneously practical operating components and be extremely comfortable. Its multi-functional usability makes it a welcome all-rounder. The sporty-slim helmet shape is emphasised by modern graphics with a dynamic alignment.

The iXS flip-up helmet will demonstrate its advantages when you take a short break for example to get some fresh air, have a drink or fill up with fuel. The chin section can simply be flipped upwards, without having to take the helmet off. It’s also much more convenient for people who wear glasses to take them off or put them on thanks to the flip-up component and the built-in glasses channel in the cheek padding.

The Flip Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0 from iXS stands out because the high-quality fibreglass on the outer shell gives it excellent impact-absorbing properties. The fibreglass helps to save weight, so that it’s lighter than many integral helmets despite the many functions. The chin section is manufactured from polycarbonate to provide the highest precision in advanced injection moulding technology. It’s logical that the helmet well exceeds the current ECE 22.05 standard.

The many practical features confirm that the Flip Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0 is ahead of its time. The integrated sunshade which can be flipped down, efficient ventilation on the forehead and chin, a clear, scratch-resistant fast-change visor including a double layer of Pinlock®, breath and wind deflector – these are the highlights of the new flip-up helmet. Another plus point is the comfortable inner lining, which is fully removable and washable. The high-quality cheek pads, which can also be removed and washed, feel pleasant, even when it really heats up.

Two shell sizes provide an optimal size range from XS to 2XL. There’s the option of a single colour version in neon yellow-black with gloss paint technology and a colour version in black-grey with new matt paint technology (NMT). The first contributes to increased visibility and therefore also substantially to additional safety. A micro-buckle is very easy to operate even when you are wearing gloves.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 249,95

USA: US$ 289.-

Colours: matt black-grey (M39)

luminous yellow-black (053)

Sizes:XS – 2XL

PRODUCT FEATURES

Flip Up helmet made of fiberglass with polycarbonate chin section

Helmet with excellent impact absorbing properties because of fiberglass shell

Chin section made of polycarbonate

Forehead and chin ventilation

Clear, scratch resistant quick change visor

Integrated, inner flip-down sun visor

Pinlock® included

Micro-ratchet closure

Integrated eyeglass channel in the cheek pads for optimal comfort

Removable, washable lining

Removable, washable cheek pads

Breath and wind deflector

Complying with ECE 22.05

2 shell sizes

MATERIAL

Lining: 100% polyester

