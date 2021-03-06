iXS Product Presentation Tour Glove Gara 2.0
Combines water and wind resistance, finger movement, breathability, robustness and light weight
Comprehensive functionality
The Tour Glove Gara 2.0 is a light glove made of goatskin and softshell material. It provides very good feeling in the fingertips and is very pleasant to wear. The sturdy, but light softshell material is water and wind repellent. This weather protection combined with softness, stretchability, heat retention and very high breathability are some of the many qualities of the softshell material used.
The palm surface made of high quality suede offers high abrasion protection and provides excellent grip. Break-proof knuckle protection offers additional safety. It is covered with softshell and can therefore be inserted perfectly into the sporty, unobtrusive design of the glove. Stretch inserts around the fingers and wrists ensure optimal comfort. The thumbs are reinforced with leather to make them particularly long-lasting.
The high protective function is proven because it satisfies the latest EN13594:2015 test standard. The sizes range from XS to 5XL.
Tour Glove Gara 2.0
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Recommended Retail Price:
EU/UK: € 49.95
USA: US$ 59.-
Colour:
black (003)
Sizes:
XS – 5XL
PRODUCT FEATURES
Glove made of softshell material and goatskin
- Light textile inner lining
- Palm made of leather with Amara double layer
- Ball of the hand with double layer of Amara and padding
- Dark gray print on the index finger and bac k of the hand
- Stretch inserts on fingers for more comfort
- Padding on middle, ring and pinky finger
- Impacton® (Visco-Elasthane foam) soft knuckle protector covered with softshell
- Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material
- Cuff with light, tight knitted elastic
- Wrist stretch with Velcro closure
- Safety: in accordance with the standard EN 13594:2015
MATERIAL
Shell leather: goatskin
Shell textile: 86% polyester, 14% polyurethane
Cuff: 100% polyester
Lining: 100% polyester
Knuckle protection: 100% polyurethane
Contains non-textile parts of animal origin
