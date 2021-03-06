iXS Product Presentation Tour Glove Gara 2.0

Combines water and wind resistance, finger movement, breathability, robustness and light weight

Comprehensive functionality

The Tour Glove Gara 2.0 is a light glove made of goatskin and softshell material. It provides very good feeling in the fingertips and is very pleasant to wear. The sturdy, but light softshell material is water and wind repellent. This weather protection combined with softness, stretchability, heat retention and very high breathability are some of the many qualities of the softshell material used.

The palm surface made of high quality suede offers high abrasion protection and provides excellent grip. Break-proof knuckle protection offers additional safety. It is covered with softshell and can therefore be inserted perfectly into the sporty, unobtrusive design of the glove. Stretch inserts around the fingers and wrists ensure optimal comfort. The thumbs are reinforced with leather to make them particularly long-lasting.

The high protective function is proven because it satisfies the latest EN13594:2015 test standard. The sizes range from XS to 5XL.

Tour Glove Gara 2.0

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 49.95

USA: US$ 59.-

Colour:

black (003)

Sizes:

XS – 5XL

PRODUCT FEATURES

Glove made of softshell material and goatskin

Light textile inner lining

Palm made of leather with Amara double layer

Ball of the hand with double layer of Amara and padding

Dark gray print on the index finger and bac k of the hand

Stretch inserts on fingers for more comfort

Padding on middle, ring and pinky finger

Impacton® (Visco-Elasthane foam) soft knuckle protector covered with softshell

Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material

Cuff with light, tight knitted elastic

Wrist stretch with Velcro closure

Safety: in accordance with the standard EN 13594:2015

MATERIAL

Shell leather: goatskin

Shell textile: 86% polyester, 14% polyurethane

Cuff: 100% polyester

Lining: 100% polyester

Knuckle protection: 100% polyurethane

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News

or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here