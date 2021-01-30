iXS – Tour Jacket Traveller-ST

Equipped for every weather, Many different versions

«I’m currently not available…» My automated absence notification is switched on – hurray, now the adventure can start!

Regardless of what the weather is like, whether there’s rain or sunshine – every tour has its very special attraction. Goodbye everyday life, I’m finally travelling on my motorbike again! Ready for the big trip and perfectly equipped for it, nothing will stand in the way of new adventures.

You will certainly be appropriately dressed in the Tour Jacket Traveller-ST and it will make you feel confident on your motorbike at all times. This is a decisive factor for a successful trip.

The Tour Jacket Traveller-ST from iXS is characterised by the sturdy high-tech materials, which have been put through their paces. The Tactel® outer material is hard-wearing and yet soft, light and breathable. Furthermore, Tactel® dries quickly and is extremely sturdy. The exposed areas of the body are protected additionally with a double layer of highly abrasion-resistant Hitena material. The many positive characteristics of the sophisticated mix of materials express themselves by being extremely comfortable to wear, combined with effective functionality and comprehensive safety. The integrated back as well as shoulder and elbow protectors also contribute to the high level of safety. They have all been tested in accordance with Level 2, the highest possible level according to the latest CE regulations.

The solto-TEX® climate membrane allows moisture from the body to evaporate efficiently to the outside, but no rainwater to touch the skin. A major plus point above all in summer temperatures: The solto-TEX® membrane can easily be removed. Therefore, nothing stands in the way of an effective supply of fresh air. The two large ventilation windows in the chest area and two additional ventilation openings on the back will help you achieve the full versatility of the ventilation features. The warm thermal lining is easy to remove if you wish to do so. If the weather turns nasty, the storm collar can be attached to keep your neck warm and dry, preventing any water from penetrating.

The refined cut makes it so comfortable to wear, thanks to the extremely pleasant external material with breathable mesh lining. The jacket can be adjusted precisely to your individual measurements via the various width adjusters on the arms, waist and seam. Five external and four internal pockets provide lots of space to safely store your important travel paraphernalia. With its all-round zip, the jacket can be securely connected to matching iXS trousers. The Tour Pants Shape-ST would go with it particularly well. They match the Tour Jacket Traveller-ST perfectly in terms of material, function and style.

The jacket is produced in three different colour versions. In addition to the traditional black, a black- white version and one in dark and light shades of grey is also available. With sizes from S to 5XL, a wide range of sizes is covered. The trousers are also available in different lengths.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 299,95

USA: US$ 349.

Colours:

black (003)

black-white (031)

light grey-grey-black (993)

Sizes:

S – 5XL

TECHNICAL DETAILS

in-1 textile jacket made of Tactel® with large ventilation windows on chest area

Detachable solto-TEX® membrane (X58512-LIN)

Removeable thermo lining

Breathable mesh lining with water barrier for optimal body climate

Detachable storm collar (included in mesh bag)

Width adjustment at the elbow, upper arm and on the cuffs

Width adjustment in the waist with velcro

Width adjustment on the jacket hem with elastic drawstring

5 outside pockets

2 inside pockets in the mesh lining and 2 Napoleon pockets

2-way zip at the cuffs for efficient ventilation

2 large ventilation inserts on chest area and 2 ventilation openings on back

Reflective transfer prints

All-round connection-zipper

Height adjustable elbow protectors

Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec TP-02, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 2

Back protector impacTec TP-06, certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, Level 2

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyamide

Lining: 100% polyester

Membrane carrier: 100% polyester Thermo lining: 100% polyester

solto-TEX® membrane 100% polyurethane laminated

