Ixs Product Presentation Tour Pants Shape-st

All-in-one protection in the right fit

Under-appreciated all-rounder

Motorbike riders often don’t consider trousers to be particularly important when selecting their clothing. This is a mistake because your legs are the parts of your body which are the most exposed if you fall. A good fit is vital so that you don’t have to think about your trousers at all when you are on a trip either when standing and above all when sitting. Your legs and rear are always in direct contact with your motorbike so nothing should interfere with this. The friction and pressure at these points also put a particular strain on the material. Only sturdy materials and high-quality workmanship ensure full functionality over a long period.

The Tour Pants Shape-ST from iXS are suitable for every weather and every tour. They can be used in temperatures around freezing point to those in high summer. This remarkable range of use is thanks to the sophisticated 3-in-1 design. Both the solto-TEX® membrane as well as the thermal lining can be removed separately. This means that the rider can cool down, warm up or protect themselves against the wind and wet, depending on the weather. The outer material consists of Tactel®, a very robust and simultaneously soft, natural cotton high-tech material. The knees are additionally protected with a double layer of extremely abrasion-resistant Hitena fabric. An anti-slip trim on the buttocks prevents undesired sliding around on the saddle.

The removable solto-TEX® climate membrane combines a high water column with first-class breathability. This reliable weather shield keeps the wearer dry and directs perspiration safely away to the outside. The membrane also reliably keeps the cold airflow away from the abdomen and legs. Thanks to its highly insulating padding, the light thermal lining which is also removable provides excellent heat accumulation properties. The ventilation openings at the thighs ensure an effective air flow and are easy to handle. In warm temperatures, the efficient through-flow of fresh air creates a pleasant cooling effect.

The «Perfect Fit» concept is always the prime concern of iXS and in practice the iXS designers placed a great deal of importance on an optimised cut for the trousers so they fit perfectly. An elasticated waistband and comfort stretch inserts at the hollow of the knee, in the crotch and buttocks enable unrestricted freedom of movement. The waistband and leg closures can be adjusted to individual requirements through width adjusters. The height of the knee protectors (design tested in accordance with Level 2) can be adjusted. Hip protectors are also included in the standard configuration. The all-round connecting zip makes it possible to securely attach all the current iXS jackets.

The two superimposed cargo pockets offer lots of space and enhance the appearance of the trousers. Their contours are emphasised additionally through reflective transfer prints. The total of four pockets offer more than enough space for storage. Additional reflective transfer prints combined with the attractive cut result in a sporty-casual look, which is discreet yet absolutely worth being seen in. As far as materials, functions and style are concerned, the trousers go perfectly with the Tour Jacket Traveller-ST from iXS. However, the Tour Pants Shape-ST are also intended to be combined with a large number of other jacket models. The traditional black goes well with everything. With a total of 15 sizes (also different lengths), the selection is enormous.

Tour Pants Shape-ST

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 249,95

USA: US$ 289.-

Colour:

black (003)

Sizes:

S – 5XL | long: LM – LXL | short: KM – K2XL

TECHNICAL DETAILS

3-in-1 textile pants made of Tactel® and Hitena double layers on knee

Detachable solto-TEX® membrane (X58512)

Removeable thermo lining

Breathable mesh lining with water barrier for optimal body climate

Elastic waistband

Width adjustment at the waistband

Comfort stretch inserts at back of knee, crotch and buttock area

Width adjustment at the leg end

Anti-slip pad in seat area

4 outside pockets, therefrom 2 cargo pockets

2 ventilation openings on the thigh

Reflective transfer prints

All-round connection zipper

Height adjustable knee protectors

Pants certified according to FprEN17092-3:2019 (AA)

Knee protectors impacTec TP-02, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, level 2

Hip protectors impacTec ETP-03, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, level 1

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyamide

Stretch: 91% polyamide, 9% elasthane

Lining: 100% polyester

Lining knee: 87% polyester, 13% elasthane

Membrane carrier: 100% polyester

Thermo lining: 100% polyester

solto-TEX® membrane 100% polyurethane laminated.

