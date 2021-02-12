Reliable ladies’ jacket for a fun-filled ride with style.
Looking for a leisure partner to join your motorbike excursions?
This ladies touring jacket from iXS is a sporty textile jacket, specifically geared to the female anatomy and requirements. This makes it uniquely comfortable. Its timelessly beautiful design together with the many incorporated details make it more than just a motorbike jacket. Thanks to its sporty-feminine design, it’s a stylish companion for fashion-conscious bikers. The Liz-ST Tour Ladies Jacket will satisfy all a woman desires: extremely fashionable, safe with the latest protector technology and a jacket which you can wear all year round.
The solto-TEX® Z-Liner membrane and the removable interior lining will make a ride over the mountain passes a real pleasure. They ensure it is comfortable, while providing extensive protection against the elements. The cold, wind and rain have no chance. The warmth remains inside where ladies need it: on the body. Moisture can wick to the outside. A breathable mesh lining will improve your physical wellbeing. When temperatures rise, the thermal lining can be removed very easily. Furthermore, the jacket has six adjustable ventilation openings. The innovative system provides efficient cooling for the rider and prevents heat building up.
The various adjustment options on the waist, hips, jacket hem and arms help to optimise the individual fit. Practical aspects have also been taken into account, namely a seamed connecting zip so that it can be combined with motorbike trousers. Three outer and four inner pockets offer plenty of storage space. In addition to the modern protectors, reflective transfer prints provide additional safety. You can select from two colour combinations of black-red and grey-black-neon yellow in sizes DXS – D4XL.
Tour Women’s Jacket Liz-ST
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Recommended Retail Price:
EU/UK:€ 199,95
USA: US$ 229.-
Colours:
black-red (032)
grey-black-luminous yellow (935)
Sizes:
black-red (032): DXS – D4XL
grey-black-luminous yellow (935): DS – D3XL
PRODUCT FEATURES
Waterproof ladies textile jacket made of 450D polyester
- solto-TEX® 2 layer Z liner membrane
- Removeable thermo lining
- Breathable mesh lining with water barrier for optimal body climate
- Width adjustment at the elbow, upper arm and on the cuffs
- Soft cuffs for best glove comfort
- Width adjustment in the waist with velcro
- Adjustable jacket hem with elastic drawstring
- Hip regulation
- 3 outside pockets
- 2 inside pockets in the mesh lining and 2 Napoleon pockets
- 2-way zip at the cuffs for efficient ventilation
- 6 ventilation openings
- Reflective transfer prints
- All-round connection zipper
- Height adjustable elbow protectors
- Jacket certified according to FprEN17092-4:2019 (A)
- Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec ETP-01, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 1
- Pocket for back protector (optionally retrofittable with impacTec TP-06 (X99514-BCK), certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2)
MATERIAL
Shell: 100% polyester
Lining: 100% polyester
Membrane carrier: 100% polyester
Thermo lining: 100% polyester
solto-TEX® membrane polyurethane laminated
For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News
or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here