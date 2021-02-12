Reliable ladies’ jacket for a fun-filled ride with style.

Looking for a leisure partner to join your motorbike excursions?

This ladies touring jacket from iXS is a sporty textile jacket, specifically geared to the female anatomy and requirements. This makes it uniquely comfortable. Its timelessly beautiful design together with the many incorporated details make it more than just a motorbike jacket. Thanks to its sporty-feminine design, it’s a stylish companion for fashion-conscious bikers. The Liz-ST Tour Ladies Jacket will satisfy all a woman desires: extremely fashionable, safe with the latest protector technology and a jacket which you can wear all year round.

The solto-TEX® Z-Liner membrane and the removable interior lining will make a ride over the mountain passes a real pleasure. They ensure it is comfortable, while providing extensive protection against the elements. The cold, wind and rain have no chance. The warmth remains inside where ladies need it: on the body. Moisture can wick to the outside. A breathable mesh lining will improve your physical wellbeing. When temperatures rise, the thermal lining can be removed very easily. Furthermore, the jacket has six adjustable ventilation openings. The innovative system provides efficient cooling for the rider and prevents heat building up.

The various adjustment options on the waist, hips, jacket hem and arms help to optimise the individual fit. Practical aspects have also been taken into account, namely a seamed connecting zip so that it can be combined with motorbike trousers. Three outer and four inner pockets offer plenty of storage space. In addition to the modern protectors, reflective transfer prints provide additional safety. You can select from two colour combinations of black-red and grey-black-neon yellow in sizes DXS – D4XL.

Tour Women’s Jacket Liz-ST

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK:€ 199,95

USA: US$ 229.-

Colours:

black-red (032)

grey-black-luminous yellow (935)

Sizes:

black-red (032): DXS – D4XL

grey-black-luminous yellow (935): DS – D3XL

PRODUCT FEATURES

Waterproof ladies textile jacket made of 450D polyester

solto-TEX® 2 layer Z liner membrane

Removeable thermo lining

Breathable mesh lining with water barrier for optimal body climate

Width adjustment at the elbow, upper arm and on the cuffs

Soft cuffs for best glove comfort

Width adjustment in the waist with velcro

Adjustable jacket hem with elastic drawstring

Hip regulation

3 outside pockets

2 inside pockets in the mesh lining and 2 Napoleon pockets

2-way zip at the cuffs for efficient ventilation

6 ventilation openings

Reflective transfer prints

All-round connection zipper

Height adjustable elbow protectors

Jacket certified according to FprEN17092-4:2019 (A)

Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec ETP-01, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 1

Pocket for back protector (optionally retrofittable with impacTec TP-06 (X99514-BCK), certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2)

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyester

Lining: 100% polyester

Membrane carrier: 100% polyester

Thermo lining: 100% polyester

solto-TEX® membrane polyurethane laminated

For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News

or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here