The large reflective inserts on the Orca Reflex rain suit from IXS are made of a very special innovative material which is fully reflective in diffuse light conditions or in a beam of light when it’s dark.

Staying dry when riding a motorbike is not a luxury, but an important requirement so you can continue to concentrate in difficult road conditions. High-quality rainwear designed for motorbike riding should therefore be part of your basic equipment. It protects us against the wet and therefore against feeling uncomfortable and cooling down.

Poor visibility goes hand in hand with rainy weather. Therefore good visibility for rainwear has a particularly important protective function. The Orca Reflex rain suit from iXS uses an innovative, extensive reflective material. In daylight the suit looks aesthetically appealing in black-grey, while the grey material reflects the light in a bright light sliver when it’s dark.

The suit is fitted with a long labyrinth fastening to guarantee its core function of providing rain protection. In addition, all the seams are welded to be watertight. A special mesh lining has been incorporated in the upper part for easy handling. It makes it easier to put it on or take it off quickly when the weather changes suddenly. The same purpose is also satisfied by the zip closures on the legs and the long, diagonal front zip.

Making rainwear as comfortable as possible is also important to iXS. Elastic arm and leg closures as well as an elastic waist ensure a snug fit. The collar, whose width can be extended, means it can be adjusted to individual requirements. The bag for space-saving storage is also very practical. The one-piece overall is available from XS – 5XL.

Rain Suit Orca Reflex

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price: EU: € 99.95

USA: US$ 99.95

Colour: black-silver reflex (039)

Sizes: XS – 5XL

Article N°: X79816

TECHNICAL DETAILS

1-piece rain overall with large, reflective inserts

• Practical bag for space-saving storage

• Mesh lining in the upper part

• Large, reflective surfaces for maximum visibility

• Long, oblique zipper for easy entry

• Adjustable collar

• Elastic waist for optimal fit

• Elastic sleeve ends

• Elastic leg cuffs with zipper for easy entry with boots

MATERIAL

• Shell black: 100% polyamide

• Shell anthracite: 100% polyester

• Lining: 100% polyester

• Shell 100% polyurethane coated

Subscribe to our news channels