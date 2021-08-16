Ixs – Sports Glove Carbon-mesh 4.0

The Sports Glove Carbon-Mesh 4.0 is a cool product for hot summer days in the iXS product range. It’s precisely in the summer that you might want to remove an item or two of clothing to cope with the heat. There’s a great temptation to ride without any gloves, but anyone who rides a motorbike without any protection, is risking a lot – heat leaves risks cold. However, there are lots of good arguments for continuing to wear gloves. A particularly convincing reason is the Sports Glove Carbon-Mesh 4.0 from iXS: a light, air-permeable glove, which provides good protection for the exposed parts.

The glove consists of a mixture of high-quality goatskin, mesh and fabric. The air-permeable mesh inserts and leather perforations guarantee comfort even on hot days. In addition to the various double layers of leather, a break-proof formed component made of a carbon/PVC mix over the knuckles provides safety. Super-fabric padding on the back of the hands offers additional protection. The adjustable Velcro on the wrist prevents the glove peeling off. This ensures the necessary sensitivity for the brakes, gears, and accelerator handle to always guarantee safe handling of the bike.

Reflective piping around the fingers and knuckles makes sure you can be seen when it’s dark. Thanks to touchscreen-compatible material on the index finger, the glove doesn’t have to be taken off when you are operating your Smartphone. In summary, it’s a very comfortable and high-quality glove with plenty of ventilation. As well as the good grip and great movement, the glove also offers an impressive fit. It’s available in neutral black and in sizes S – 5XL.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 79.95

USA: US$ 99.-

Colour: black (003)

Sizes: S – 5XL

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Summer glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix

Palm made of abrasion-resistant goatskin

Mesh inserts on fingers

Moulded knuckle made of matt, breakproof carbon/PVC mix

Fingers with double layer of leather and directly injected KPU moulding

Thumb span with leather reinforcements

Ball of the hand with leather reinforcement and Superfabric® padding

Small finger with double layer leather

Inside of the fingers and side walls with perforation

Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material

Reflective piping on fingers and ankles

Superfabric® padding on back of hand

Comfort cuff made of neoprene

Wrist stretch with Velcro closure

Light textile inner lining

Safety: in accordance with the standard EN 13594:2015

MATERIAL

Shell leather: goatskin

Shell mesh: 100% polyester

Shell cuff: 60% polychloroprene, 30% polyester, 10% elastane

Lining: 100% polyester

Knuckle protection: 90% carbon,10% thermoplastic polyurethane

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

