The two-piece Sport LD Combi RS-800 1.0 from iXS offers everything which sports riders expect from a really good leather suit! The ergonomic, dynamic design (Race-Cut-System RCS) has been adapted to fit the male and female anatomy perfectly, making the suit extremely comfortable to wear.

Reworked stretch “Akkordeon” leather and various stretch inserts ensure maximum freedom of movement. High-quality, full grain calf leather, reinforced leather sections and first-class protectors provide the highest level of safety.

The two-piece Sport LD Combi RS-800 1.0 was developed for everyone who wants to ride in a sporty way every now and then. This could be on a race track, a winding country road or a mountain pass with lots of bends against a backdrop of breathtakingly beautiful mountain scenery. Therefore, iXS has worked flat out for the forthcoming motorbike season, particularly for ladies: various new products for female bikers have found their way into the iXS 2021 range in every segment, whether it’s adventure & touring, racing & sport or classic & urban. There’s a good reason for this: women on motorbikes have not been an exotic exception for a long time. The new products together with the two-piece Sport LD Ladies Combi RS-800 1.0 score with a trendy look as well as with an excellent fit for ladies.

The two-piece suit made of full grain, highly abrasion-resistant calf leather not only looks dynamic, but is also the ideal companion for sporty riders. The suit based on racing technology has a sporty design from the bottom upwards as shown by the small protuberance on the back to optimise aerodynamics.

The product’s genes originate directly from motorbike racing. Lots of slick details, which were developed in collaboration with the iXS racers and tested robustly on racing circuits, have flowed into production. They include the extremely functional shoulder epaulettes and elbow sliders with removable inserts. These inserts as well as the knee sliders are available in a variety of colours to highlight certain features. A replacement set in pink for ladies already forms part of the range.

First-class comfort was an important priority for the product developers. A cut geared to the anatomy of both male and female bodies offers an excellent, wrinkle-free fit from an ergonomic perspective (Race-Cut-System RCS). As regards safety and functionality, the optimised “Akkordeon” stretch leather together with high-quality stretch material in precisely the right places provide full movement. This means that body posture always remains in the comfort zone, whatever your riding position.

No comprises have been made as far as safety is concerned. Exposed areas are reinforced additionally with two layers of leather. There is padding in the small of the back. The latest level 2 protectors are positioned on the shoulders, elbows, knees and back in line with the highest EC standards and there are level 1 protectors on the hips (combi design tested in accordance with EN 17092-2:2019/20 (AAA). The suit has racing-tested sliders at the elbows and knees so that riders can push themselves to their limits. This gives riders fixed contact points when they are refining their lap times on a circuit.

The fact that the suit is so comfortable to wear not only pays off on racing circuits but is also worth its weight in gold for everyday use. After a ride on the home strait, the detachable jacket of the two-piece suit is very practical for the next stop at a café/bar. Other convenient features include the detachable, breathable net lining as well as a 3D-mesh back protector pocket for an optimal body temperature.

Two external pockets and Napoleon pockets provide space for everything you need to take with you.

Sports LD Women’s Suit RS-800 1.0 2PC

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 799,95

USA: US $ 899

Colours: black-grey-white (391)

Sizes: 34D-44D

Article N°: X70001

PRODUCT FEATURES

piece women‘s suit made of full-grain cow-leather with aerodynamic hump

Ergonomic, sporty fit (Race-Cut-System RCS)

Abrasion-resistant, full-grain cowhide

Detachable, breathable Coolmax® lining for optimal body climate (separately washable)

3D mesh pocket for back protector for improved moisture transport

Stretch-material on inner sleeve, crotch, hollow of knee and calf for better movement

Front zip with concealed wind flap

Shoulder caps and sliders with replaceable elements, additional pink set included

Autolock zippers at cuffs and ankle

Aerodynamic hump

2 outside pockets

2 inner pockets and 1 Napoleon pocket inside

Double layers of leather on shoulders, elbows, buttocks and knees

Coccyx padding

Accordion leather-stretch on shoulders, knees and buttock for better movement

iXS knee sliders included

All-round connection zipper

Suit certified according to EN17092-2:2020 (AAA)

Shoulder, elbow and knee protectors impacTec XTP-Series, certified according to EN 1621- 1:2012, Level 2

Back protector impacTec TP-06, certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2

Hip protectors impacTec ETP-03, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, level 1

MATERIAL

Upper material: bovine leather

Stretch material: 87% polyamide 13% elastane

Lining: 100% polyester

Lining Stretch: 78% polyester, 22% elastane Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

Sports LD Suit RS-800 1.0 2PC

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 799,95

USA: US $ 899.-

Colours:

black-red-white (321)

black-neon yellow-white (351)

black-grey-white (391)

Sizes:

(321+351): 48H-60H, long: 98H-110H;

(391): 48H-60H, long: 98H-110H, short: 265H-285H

Article N°: X70020

PRODUCT FEATURES

piece suit made of bovine nappa leather with aerodynamic hump

Ergonomic, sporty fit (Race-Cut-System RCS)

Abrasion-resistant, full-grain cowhide

Detachable, breathable Coolmax® lining for optimal body climate (separately washable)

3D mesh pocket for back protector for improved moisture transport

Comfort stretch inserts in the inner arm, on the crotch, back of the knees and calves for more mobility

Front zip with concealed wind flap

Shoulder caps and sliders with replaceable coloured elements

Autolock zippers at cuffs and ankle

Aerodynamic hump

2 outside pockets and 2 napoleon pockets

Double layers of leather on shoulders, elbows, buttocks and knees

Coccyx padding

Leather accordion stretch at the shoulders, back, over the knees and in the buttocks area for better movement

iXS knee sliders included

All-round connection zipper

Protector pockets S / E / K made of leather, firmly attached to the outer material, thereby no slippage of the protectors

impacTec protectors on shoulders (XTP-01), elbows (XTP-02) and knees (XTP-02XL), certified according to EN 1621-1: 2012, level 2

Back protector impacTec TP-06, certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, Level 2

Hip protectors impacTec ETP-03, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, level 1

MATERIAL

Shell: bovine leather Lining: 100% polyester

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News

or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

