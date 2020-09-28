Innovative technology makes increased performance possible in terms of safety and comfort.

Hightech for your feet

Your legs and feet are particularly exposed on a motorbike, which is why iXS has been looking for optimal solutions for foot protection. The aim: A higher level of safety with simultaneous further development of functionality and comfort. The high-level requirements have now become a reality with the new Tour Boot Techno-ST+. This was made possible by using the latest micro-injection technology.

In this new process functional KPU plastics are injected directly into the fabric structure. Therefore reinforcements at the ankles, the gear change area and at other important points can be incorporated seamlessly into the outer material. This enabled annoying crossovers, material overlaps and hollows to be eliminated, which in addition to greater safety leads to a welcome weight reduction and increased comfort. Micro-injection technology also offered new options in terms of appearance. The design looks light and sporty with a futuristic touch.

A real plus in well-being is provided by the newly developed iXS Comfort Pad – ergonomically shaped calf padding that can be adjusted individually in height. This means the optimal fit can be found for every calf – in line with the slogan of a «Perfect Fit». Additional fine-tuning can be carried out via the calf width adjustment with a Velcro fastening on the inside.

The solto-TEX® Plus membrane with optimised breathability provides the perfect climate for your feet combined with the microfibre/textile mix and the KPU micro-injection technology. The solto-TEX® Plus membrane offers water- and wind-proofing with optimal breathability. This means that water remains on the outside, while perspiration can escape unhindered in the form of steam. Your feet will therefore stay dry both in the rain and in the heat and remain at a pleasant temperature. What more could you want?

Another highlight in the truest sense of the word is the all-over reflective material. When it’s dark, the entire boot reflects light and therefore helps the wearer to be seen at an early stage by other road users. In view of the many sizes ranging from 36 – 48, the Tour Boot Techno-ST+ is also an option for ladies.

Tour Boot Techno-ST+

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price: EU/UK: € 179.95

USA: US$ 229.-

Colour: black (003)

Sizes: 36 – 48

Article N°: X47038

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Boot made of abrasion resistant microfiber/textile mix and KPU micro-injection technology

• Highest waterproofness and breathability thanks to solto-TEX® Plus membrane

• Textile inner lining

• Comfort foot bed

• Zipper on the inner side

• Micro-injected KPU inserts on the side

• Calfwidth adjustment on the inner side with Velcro

• Calf with height adjustable comfort pad for additional comfort

• Reflective textile material

• Reflective print on heel

• Plastic inlays on ankle and shin section

• Reinforced heel cap

• Micro-injected lever protection made of KPU

• Abrasion-proof rubber sole

• Safety: in accordance with EN13634:2017

MATERIAL Upper material: 80% polyamide, 20% microfibre

Membrane: 100% polyurethane

Lining: 100% polyester

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



