The Tour Glove Arctic-GTX 2.0 from iXS is a well-engineered winter glove you can always rely on. It scores because it’s so comfortable to wear and has excellent heat insulation. The proven GORE-TEX® membrane provides reliable protection against penetration by the wind and wet with high breathability. The generous use of high-quality goatskin makes it even more comfortable and increases safety.

The Tour Glove Arctic-GTX 2.0 is a fully-fledged winter glove, which is designed to cope with temperatures from -10 to +5 degrees Celsius. Efficient Primaloft® insolation (240 g) protects against cooling down. The inner GORE-TEX® membrane makes the glove water- and wind-proof while also providing high breathability. The inside is fitted with a Tri-Fleece lining.

The outer material is composed of a mixture of polyamide with a large content of high-quality goatskin. The best possible grip was very important to iXS when selecting the material. The ergonomically pre-formed fingers with stretch inserts minimise creases when you hold the handle grips. The impact-absorbent Impacton® viscose-elastane padded double leather layers over the knuckles provide additional protection for the hands. This combination ensures the glove is very comfortable, is first and foremost very safe, but additionally also sturdy and warm.

A rubber lip has been attached on the left index finger so you can wipe your helmet visor dry when it’s raining. An index finger tip with touchscreen-compatible material enables you to use your Smartphone without taking your gloves off. A Velcro fastening stops the gloves falling off. The width-adjustable cuffs with a rubber strap that can be adjusted individually give the wet and wind no opportunity to penetrate. The discrete use of reflective prints on the index finger and cuffs increase visibility when a light shines on them.

Satisfaction of the latest EN13594:2015 test standard is a matter of course for iXS, so there are no questions about safety. The Tour Glove Arctic-GTX 2.0 is available in sizes XS – 5XL.

Tour Glove Arctic-GTX 2.0

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 99,95

USA: US$ 139.-

Colour: black (003)

Sizes: XS – 5XL

Article N°: X41028

PRODUCT FEATURES

Winter glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix

GORE-TEX® membrane with Tri-Fleece inner lining

Primaloft® isolation (240g)

Knuckle padding made of shock absorbing Impacton® (viscose-elastane foam) covered with leather

Padding on middle and ring finger

Stretch inserts on middle and ring finger

Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material

Reflective prints on index finger and cuff

Palm made of leather with Clarino double layer

Ball of the hand with double layer of leather and padding

Double layer of leather on the pinky finger

Rubber lip on the left index finger to wipe the helmet visor

Cuff adjustable with elastic strap

Wrist stretch with Velcro closure

Water barrier on the cuff end

Safety: in accordance with the standard EN 13594:2015

MATERIAL

Shell leather: goatskin

Shell textile: 100% polyamide

Finger sidewalls: 98% polyamide, 2% elastane

Back of hand: 52% polyurethane, 48% cotton

Lining: 100% polyester

Lining cuff: 100% polyamide

Knuckle pads: 100% polyurethane

GORE-TEX® membrane 100% polytetrafluorethylene

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

