The iXS SEASON HEAT-ST all-weather gloves are not just waterproof, but also offer security and comfort in every temperature possible from spring to late autumn thanks to their integrated clim8 heating system. Your tour may include warm valleys, cold mountain passes, and everything in between, but the intelligent clim8 technology will keep your hands at the same perfect temperature throughout.

All you need to do is select your comfort temperature in the clim8 app once and let the intelligent clim8 sensors and electronic controls in the gloves do the rest. You won’t need to turn the gloves on or off or adjust the heat settings again after that. If your hand temperature drops below your preset comfort temperature, the system on the back of the gloves will heat them until the comfort temperature has been reached again and your hands are warm once more.

All this will happen automatically without you having let go of your handlebars at all. The gloves’ forward-thinking structure with no filling ensures you can feel your handle- bars very clearly and grip them securely.

As soon as you reach your destination and take off your gloves, the intelligent clim8 heating system will automatically switch to standby mode – and the opposite will automatically occur when you’re ready for your next trip.

As soon as you put the gloves back on, a blue LED will come on to confirm they’re ready for use. However, they won’t start actively heating up unless they drop below your set comfort temperature. Until that happens, they will conserve energy and thereby maintain your desired temperature for many hours.

Of course, the iXS SEASON HEAT-ST touring gloves also boast all the other important performance features required, such as a palm made from particularly abrasion-resis- tant goatskin, high-quality fabrics, knuckle protectors, and practical width adjusters on the wrists and cuffs. Thanks to the special finishes on the thumbs and index fingers, you can use your navigation system’s touchscreen while wearing the gloves, and the left glove also has a convenient visor cleaning pad to ensure you’re always able to see clearly on rainy journeys. There is almost no need to say that the gloves fulfill the relevant type examination requirements and bear a CE marking.

Summary: The iXS SEASON HEAT-ST is the perfect touring glove and will keep your hands secure, dry, and comfortable on your tour.

Available in sizes S – 5XL for men and S – XL for women.

Available from spring 2023

iXS TOUR WOMEN’S GLOVE SEASON-HEAT-ST

Art. number: X42708-003 Color: black

Sizes: Damen S-XL

iXS TOUR MEN’S GLOVE SEASON-HEAT-ST

Art. number: X42706-003 Color: black

Sizes: S-5XL

SEASON-HEAT-ST

• solto-TEX® membrane and tri-fleece inner lining

• 7 volt heating system from Clim8, temperature regulation via app

• Automatic off and on when putting on and taking off

• Palm made of two-ply leather

• Leather reinforcement on ball of thumb

• Soft, textile-covered Impacton® (viscoelastic foam) knuckle protection

• Padding on the index, middle and ring fingers

• Stretch panels on the fingers and on the back of the hand

• Thumb and forefinger tip with touchscreen compatible material

• Rubber lip on the left index finger for wiping the helmet visor

• Stretch panel with Velcro along the wrist

• Width-adjustable cuffs with Velcro

• Waterproof seal at the cuff end

• Batteries and charger included in the set

• Safety: meets EN13594:2015 test standard

