Anyone who wants to ride their motorbike with sensitivity and at a gentle pace, although tempered – even in the rain -, needs a first-class all-round glove. With the Tour Glove Viper-GTX 2.0 with a GORE-TEX® membrane, iXS is bringing a sporty grip and tourist requirements together so it’s both an athlete and tourist in one.
The gore grip technology firmly combines the various layers with each other. This provides a perfect grip, so that sporty riding with sharp braking and lots of gear changes seems noticeably easier. In addition, the Tour Glove Viper-GTX 2.0 provides perfect weather protection, as is expected from GORE-TEX®: permanently waterproof, windproof and breathable. Combined with the pleasant lining, you will not be sweaty on the inside, even in summer weather.
Many useful features such as the rubber lip on the left index finger for wiping the helmet visor, the index finger with touchscreen-compatible material or the reflective print on the fingers let the rider feel that the iXS product developers have done their work with a lot of passion and attention to detail. The stable, break-resistant knuckle protection offers the highest level of passive protection. Naturally, the glove satisfies the highest safety standards and is also certified in accordance with the latest EN13594:2015 test standard.
You will always ride well with the Tour Glove Viper-GTX 2.0 – in summary, it’s the perfect glove for long rides for people who are full of energy. Furthermore, the glove is also available as a lady’s model (Tour Women’s Glove Viper-GTX 2.0).
PRODUCT FEATURES
Recommended Retail Price: EU/UK: € 129.95
USA: US$ 149.-
Colour: black (003)
Sizes Men’s model: S – 3XL
Sizes Women’s model: DS – DXL
Article N° Men’s model: X41025
Article N° Women’s model: X41026
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix
- GORE-TEX® insert + Gore grip technology
- Palm made of leather with leather double layer
- Leather double layer and TPU moulding on ball of the hand
- Hidden Impacton® soft-knuckle protector covered with leather
- Finger and back of hands with stretch inserts
- TPU mouldings on the fingers
- Double layer of leather on the pinky finger
- Thumb with padding
- Rubber lip on the left index finger to wipe the helmet visor
- Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material
- Reflective print on the fingers
- Wrist stretch with Velcro closure
- Width adjustable cuff with Velcro closure
- Safety: in accordance with the standard EN 13594:2015
MATERIAL
Shell leather: goatskin
Shell textile: 100% polyamide
Cuff: 92% polyamide, 8% polyurethane
Lining: 100% polyester
Lining cuff: 100% polyamide
Knuckle protection: 100% polyurethane
GORE-TEX® membrane 100% polytetrafluorethylene
Contains non-textile parts of animal origin
