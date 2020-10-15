Anyone who wants to ride their motorbike with sensitivity and at a gentle pace, although tempered – even in the rain -, needs a first-class all-round glove. With the Tour Glove Viper-GTX 2.0 with a GORE-TEX® membrane, iXS is bringing a sporty grip and tourist requirements together so it’s both an athlete and tourist in one.

The gore grip technology firmly combines the various layers with each other. This provides a perfect grip, so that sporty riding with sharp braking and lots of gear changes seems noticeably easier. In addition, the Tour Glove Viper-GTX 2.0 provides perfect weather protection, as is expected from GORE-TEX®: permanently waterproof, windproof and breathable. Combined with the pleasant lining, you will not be sweaty on the inside, even in summer weather.

Many useful features such as the rubber lip on the left index finger for wiping the helmet visor, the index finger with touchscreen-compatible material or the reflective print on the fingers let the rider feel that the iXS product developers have done their work with a lot of passion and attention to detail. The stable, break-resistant knuckle protection offers the highest level of passive protection. Naturally, the glove satisfies the highest safety standards and is also certified in accordance with the latest EN13594:2015 test standard.

You will always ride well with the Tour Glove Viper-GTX 2.0 – in summary, it’s the perfect glove for long rides for people who are full of energy. Furthermore, the glove is also available as a lady’s model (Tour Women’s Glove Viper-GTX 2.0).

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price: EU/UK: € 129.95

USA: US$ 149.-

Colour: black (003)

Sizes Men’s model: S – 3XL

Sizes Women’s model: DS – DXL

Article N° Men’s model: X41025

Article N° Women’s model: X41026

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix

GORE-TEX® insert + Gore grip technology

Palm made of leather with leather double layer

Leather double layer and TPU moulding on ball of the hand

Hidden Impacton® soft-knuckle protector covered with leather

Finger and back of hands with stretch inserts

TPU mouldings on the fingers

Double layer of leather on the pinky finger

Thumb with padding

Rubber lip on the left index finger to wipe the helmet visor

Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material

Reflective print on the fingers

Wrist stretch with Velcro closure

Width adjustable cuff with Velcro closure

Safety: in accordance with the standard EN 13594:2015

MATERIAL

Shell leather: goatskin

Shell textile: 100% polyamide

Cuff: 92% polyamide, 8% polyurethane

Lining: 100% polyester

Lining cuff: 100% polyamide

Knuckle protection: 100% polyurethane

GORE-TEX® membrane 100% polytetrafluorethylene

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

For more information on iXS products visit ixs.com/moto/







If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



