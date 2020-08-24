The Tour Jacket Flex-ST with a discrete sporty design is not only a feast for the eyes, but also provides reliable protection against the wind and rain with its solto-TEX® 2-layer Z-liner membrane. The show-stopper is a variable size-adjustment system (SIZE-ADJUST-SYSTEM), which guarantees comfortable movement and ensures an optimal fit under a wide range of conditions.

Perfectly fitting clothing for motorbike riding is a «must-have» for several reasons. In the event of a fall, the only «crush zone» is between the rider and the tarmac. Protectors protect exposed parts of the body such as the shoulders, elbows and knees and should fit closely to the body so that they don’t move out of position. Motorbike clothing should therefore be neither too big nor too small and should adapt perfectly to the shape of the body. Quite apart from this, a motorbike tour is simply more fun if your clothing fits properly.

The new #ixs Tour Jacket Flex-ST has a particularly flexible fit owing to the new SIZE-ADJUST-SYSTEM! Two circumferential zips from the jacket waist band at the front over the shoulders to the jacket waist band at the back make additional widths possible. Now, even a thick quilted jacket for cold days will fit underneath this jacket! Alternatively, the jacket will also still have a perfect fit when the thermal lining is taken out on hot days. Fluctuations in the rider’s weight can also be balanced out with different adjustments of the Tour Jacket Flex-ST. By opening or closing the zips, the width of the jacket can be adjusted by up to 8 cm. Therefore an #ixs Perfect Fit!

The Tour Jacket Flex-ST is also flexible to deal with temperature fluctuations and can remain in use all year round. The removable thermal lining ensures this on the one hand. It’s fitted with a side stretch so that it is compatible with the jacket’s SIZE-ADJUST-SYSTEM. A breathable net lining and a back protector pocket in 3D-mesh ensure improved moisture transport towards the outside and therefore an optimal body climate. If temperatures rise, six ventilation openings are available so that additional fresh air can be provided, if necessary.

High-quality Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows as well as a fully-fledged back protector, which satisfies the latest CE safety standards, are part of the series equipment. The reflective transfer prints promote safety and are simultaneously attractive style elements. There is sufficient space to accommodate bits and pieces in the four outer pockets and the additional inner pockets. The sizes range from S to 5XL.

Tour Jacket Flex-ST

Recommended Retail Price: EU/UK:€ 299.95, USA: US$ 349.