The Tour Jacket Lorin-ST from iXS is great for everything: rain, wind and sun, night-time cold and sticky urban heat. The breathable, wind- and waterproof solto-TEX® membrane, six effective ventilation openings and a removable thermal lining offer protection in a wide range of weather conditions. The fact that it is comfortable to wear on long journeys makes it the first choice for touring riders. Furthermore, the balanced jacket impresses with its many sophisticated details.

Switzerland, which travels over five Swiss Alpine passes with a height of more than 2,000 m above sea level. It’s well-known that the weather in the mountains changes quickly and sometimes surprisingly. Therefore, it’s good to know that the Tour Jacket Lorin-ST is so versatile. It’s ideal for the constantly changing conditions like those found in the Swiss Alps – will keep you warm, is water- and windproof and adjusts to every type of weather.

A highly functional solto-TEX® membrane is hidden under the sturdy outer material, which keeps the wind and rain away from the body and allows the heat to evaporate to the outside. A breathable mesh lining provides an optimal body temperature. The thermal lining can be inserted or removed extremely easily to balance out larger fluctuations in temperature. If the thermometer rises quickly, the six ventilation openings will be very useful. Once the jacket is zipped up, the airflow is guided efficiently throughout the jacket.

An optimal fit is a central feature to ensure the jacket is comfortable, which is very important to iXS. This is why a large amount of detailed work has been invested in this area. The know-how of iXS in the development of motorbike jackets going back over 40 years is a major advantage. A close body fit without restricting freedom of movement is the positive result. Minor adjustments to suit your personal preferences can be made via the various adjusters on the waist, jacket hem, upper arm, elbows, wrist band and collar. This guarantees a flutter-free fit without the protectors slipping.

The versatile design with nice-looking details makes the Tour Jacket Lorin-ST a sound companion all year round overall, and it’s also ideal for a long trip. As far as safety is concerned, the jacket fits the bill with modern shoulder protectors and height-adjustable elbow protectors. The integrated pocket for a back protector makes upgrading easy. Thanks to a connecting all-round zip, the jacket can be securely attached to all the current iXS trouser models, which means it won’t ride up. Silver reflective transfer prints are another safety feature, in addition to their optical effect.

Regarding appearance: Lorin-ST is available in three attractive colour versions. With its basic colours of black or black-grey shades, it satisfies the latest spirit of the time and can be combined with everything. Discreetly integrated contrasting colours together with the reflective prints give it a certain something. The size range starts with S and goes up as far as 5XL.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price: EU/UK: € 199,95

USA: US$ 229.00

Colour: grey-black-yellow fluo (935)

black-light grey-blue (394)

black-red (032)

Sizes: S – 5XL

Artikel Nr.: X55051

PRODUCT FEATURES

Waterproof textile jacket made of 450D Polyester

• solto-TEX® 2 layer Z liner membrane

• Breathable mesh lining with water barrier for optimal body climate

• Removable thermo lining

• Comfort collar with soft inserts in neck area

• Width adjustment on upper arm, elbow and on cuffs

• Comfort cuffs for easier glove fitting

• Width adjustment in the waist with velcro

• Adjustable jacket hem with elastic drawstring

• 3 outside pockets

• 2 inside pockets in the mesh lining and 1 Napoleon pocket

• 6 ventilation openings

• 2-way zip at the cuffs for efficient ventilation

• Silver reflective transfer prints

• All-round connection zipper

• Height adjustable elbow protectors

• Jacket certified according to EN 17092-4: 2020 (A)

• Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec ETP-02, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, level 1

• Pocket for back protector (optionally retrofittable with impacTec TP-06 (X99514-BCK), certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2)

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyester

Lining: 100% polyester

Membrane carrier: 100% polyester

Thermo lining: 100% polyester

solto-TEX® membrane polyurethane laminated

For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News

or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

