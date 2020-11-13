Ixs Tour Jacket-st

The high-quality level 2 protectors of the Tour Jacket-ST from iXS satisfy the very stringent CE requirements. They make the jacket one of the safest in its class. With its many functions, the Tour Jacket-ST is prepared for everything and is just as flexible as its multiple uses.

Regardless of how and where the Tour Jacket-ST from iXS is used – with its copious features and functionality, it’s as varied as the tours you can undertake when wearing it. The Tour Jacket-ST goes along with everything, but always plays it safe. The high level protectors made in serial production support riders and provide greater safety. A back protector together with shoulder and height-adjustable elbow protectors all satisfy level 2 in accordance with the latest CE standards.

The sturdy textile outer material, strong zips and large, reflective transfer prints show that the iXS product developers have not made any compromises when it comes to safety. Thanks to the sophisticated fit and various setting options on the elbows, upper arms, cuffs, jacket hem and waist, the Tour Jacket-ST fits like a glove – true to the iXS slogan «Perfect Fit». This facilitates work on the motorbike and also ensures that a tour doesn’t become torture for riders, who give everything.

The breathable solto-TEX® membrane protects the body against the penetration of wet even during downpours and provides a good human climate. If you wish, you can open or close the ventilation openings on the chest or back using the user-friendly zip, which means you will find your personal feel-good temperature very quickly. On hot days the additional underarm ventilation using the two-way zip makes it easy to regulate the temperature quickly. On cooler days the insertable thermal lining provides warmth on the inside.

The well thought-out details are another demonstration of its true quality. There is space for everything you might need on tour in the six outer and three inner pockets. The jacket can be combined with all the current iXS trouser models into a single unit with the long connecting zip. In terms of colour, you can choose between black, black-beige or black-grey. The sizes range from XS to 5XL.

Tour Jacket-ST

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 229,95

USA: US$ 229.95

Colours:

black (003)

black-beige (038)

black-grey (039)

Sizes:

XS – 5XL (003, 039), M – 3XL (038)

Article N°:X56027

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Touring textile jacket made of 600D Polyoxford

solto-TEX® 2 layer Z liner membrane

Breathable mesh lining with water barrier for optimal body climate

Removeable thermo lining

Width adjustment on upper arm, elbow and on cuffs

Waist regulation

Width adjustment in the waist with velcro

6 outside pockets

2 inside pockets in the mesh lining and 1 Napoleon pocket

4 Ventilation openings

Reflective transfer prints

All-round connection zipper

Height adjustable elbow protectors

Jacket certified according to prEN17092-4:2018 (A)

Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec TP-02, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 2 Back protector impacTec TP-06, certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, Level 2

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyester

Lining: 100% Polyester

Membrane carrier: 100% polyester

Thermo lining: 100% Polyester

solto-TEX® membrane polyurethane laminated

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



