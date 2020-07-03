Enduro gloves have to satisfy a particularly wide range of requirements: They have to be light and flexible and yet still provide good protection to riders in every situation. The iXS Tour LT Glove Montevideo-Air S was developed for the varied Enduro lifestyle. The iXS development team spared no effort in guaranteeing extreme resistance and complete coverage from the fingers to the end of the cuff.

Ventilated TPR protectors for the hand and knuckles provide simultaneous protection and unlimited freedom of movement; they protect against stones and twigs, while the wide cuff with Velcro fastening keeps the wrists safe from a sudden impact. Through additional safety-relevant elements such as the cuff with a TPU moulded part or the leather reinforcement on the base of the thumb, this Enduro glove also offers good protection on asphalt. The evidence for this is that it complies with the EN13594:2015 test standard.

At the same time, keeping a perfect grip was also considered to be extremely important. The long-lasting Amara material is soft and comfortable and stands out because of its excellent grip properties. In conjunction with the light textile inner lining, the result is extremely good grip when braking, operating the clutch and accelerating. Contact to the handlebar and front wheel is superb, largely due to the finger side walls made of stretch fabric that is very comfortable.

The airy 3D Airmesh material on the thumbs, fingers and cuffs together with the knuckle and finger protectors with air inlets ensure that the ventilation is optimal. The Tour LT Glove Montevideo-Air S offers everything one could want from a truly great summer glove. Its unadulterated characteristics, as its name already suggests, make it the perfect supplement to the wide-ranging, award-winning Montevideo jacket and trouser concept from iXS.

With an unobtrusive, but not sober design, the Tour LT Glove Montevideo-Air S also impresses as regards styling. Among the seven different colour versions, you can find a matching design for every suit. The sizes range from S to 3XL.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price: EU/UK: € 49.95

USA: US$ 49.95

Colours: black (003)

black-green (037)

black-grey (039)

black-grey-red (392)

black-grey-blue (394)

black-grey-luminous yellow (395)

black-grey-orange (396)

Sizes: S – 3XL

Article N°: X40449

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Trendy, sporty glove made of elastane with Camo prints, Amara and 3-D mesh

• Light textile inner lining

• Palm made of Amara with Amara double layer

• Ball of the hand with double layer of leather and padding

• Fingers made of 3-D mesh and elastane with TPR mouldings

• Finger sidewalls made of elastane for additional comfort

• Thumb made of 3-D mesh with Amara double layer

• TPU moulding over knuckle

• TPR moulding on the cuff

• Width adjustable cuff with Velcro closure

• Safety: in accordance with the standard EN13594:2015

MATERIAL

Shell: goatskin

Shell textile: 100% polyester

Palm/fingers: 70% polyester, 30% polyamide

Shell stretch 82% polyester, 18% elastane

Lining: 100% polyester

Knuckle protection: termoplastic polyurethane

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin