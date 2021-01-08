Ladies will have a good grip on cold motorbike riding days with the Tour LT Women’s Glove Vail 3.0-ST. The challenge of keeping hands warm all the time is achieved by this motorbike glove. It’s made of a high-quality leather and textile mix so it not only has a warm winter lining but also a solto-TEX® climate membrane and is therefore watertight, wind-proof and breathable.

This ladies touring glove is a genuine winter glove made of leather and textile material. Its fit is specifically geared to the ergonomics of ladies’ hands. The waterproof, breathable solto-TEX® membrane with a tri-fleece inner lining reliably ensures your hands will stay dry. Comforting warmth is provided thanks to the inside Thinsulate® insulation (back of the hand: 175 g, palm of the hand: 40 g). This means ladies can enjoy pleasantly warm fingers all day long when they are on a tour in the winter.

The genuine goatskin is extremely comfortable. It’s particularly abrasion-resistant and very soft at the same time. In addition, the leather has a water-repellent effect so that your hands won’t cool down when it’s raining. The palm of the hand and the hand itself are reinforced with an additional double layer of Amara and the inside is lined with soft polyester. Padding on the knuckles made of Poron XRD® foam with a leather covering increases the protective effect on the exposed areas.

The adjustable cuffs mean you can seal the area between your gloves and jacket. A Velcro fastening on the wrists provides additional protection against the loss of heat and prevents the gloves from slipping off. When it’s raining, the rubber lip on the left index finger is worth its weight in gold. Thanks to the practical wiper function, you can ensure good visibility by simply wiping your helmet visor.

The fact that you can absolutely rely on the Tour LT Women’s Glove Vail 3.0-ST also with regard to safety, is demonstrated by its compliance with the latest EN13594:2015 standard. Reflective prints and piping on the fingers and back of the hands ensure increased safety. The glove is available in ladies’ sizes DS to DXL. There is also an equivalent model for men (Tour LT Glove Vail 3.0-ST).

Tour LT Women’s Glove Vail 3.0-ST

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 49,95

USA: US $ 49.95

Colour:

black (003)

Sizes:

DS – DXL

PRODUCT FEATURES

Ladies winter glove made of textile, goatskin leather and neoprene

solto-TEX® membrane with Tri-fleece lining

Isolation (back of the hand: 175 g, palm: 40 g)

Leather palm with Amara doubling

Ball of the hand with Amara doubling

Finger stretch from embossed neoprene

Ankle padding made of Poron XRD® foam with leather covering

Reflective pressure and piping on the fingers

Reflective pressure on the back of the hand

Wrist stretch with hook and loop adjuster

Wide adjustable gauntlets with elastic

Water barrier at gauntlet end

Safety: meets the test standard EN13594:2015

MATERIAL

Upper material textile: 100% polyester

Upper material leather: goatskin

Upper material stretch: 95% polyamide, 5% elastane

Gauntlets/side wall finger: 98% polyester, 2% elastane

Lining: 100% polyester

Ankle pads: polyurethane

solto-TEX® membrane 100% polyurethane

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin.

