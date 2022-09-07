Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
The new Trigger MX 4.0 jersey from iXS was developed for uncompromising motocross use. This jersey is the result of a close collaboration with the German, well-known former MXGP rider Max Nagl, as well as with the iXS hostettler Yamaha MXGP team and its two Swiss riders Valentin Guillod and Kevin Brumann.
The ergonomic slim fit cut combined with the 4-way stretch material guarantees a precise fit and full freedom of movement. The tight-fitting sleeves made of perforated stretch material ensure maximum comfort. The MX jersey can be used with or without body protection. It is perfect for anyone who wants a cool and comfortable jersey. The extra-long back with silicone print means that the shirt stays tucked into the trousers.
Sublimation printing technology which is used in the manufacturing process ensures that the colours will not fade or discolour, even after many washes. With these new trendy colours, the rider can match their look perfectly to their motorbike.
Trigger MX trousers are available to go with the MX jersey. The schoeller® keprotec® reinforcements make them extremely robust despite the super-light and breathable outer fabric.
The Trigger MX 4.0 jersey is available in sizes XS-2XL.
PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS
Slim Fit MX Shirt
- 4-way stretch fabric for ease of movement
- Ergonomic Slim Fit for maximum comfort
- Sleeves made of tight, perforated stretch material
- Sublimation printing technology against discoloration
- Extra-long back with silicone print helps keep the jersey tucked into the trousers
MATERIAL
Shell: 84% polyester
Lining: 16% polyester
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Recommended retail price: CHF 89 / € 79.95 incl. VAT
Color: light grey-turquoise-anthracite
anthracite-fluorescent green-white
Size: XS-2XL
Article No.: X35018
TRIGGER MX PANTS
Recommended retail price : CHF 179 / € 159.95 incl. VAT
Color : anthracite-black white / light grey
Size : 46-56
Article No. : X35514
