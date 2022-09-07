Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The new Trigger MX 4.0 jersey from iXS was developed for uncompromising motocross use. This jersey is the result of a close collaboration with the German, well-known former MXGP rider Max Nagl, as well as with the iXS hostettler Yamaha MXGP team and its two Swiss riders Valentin Guillod and Kevin Brumann.

The ergonomic slim fit cut combined with the 4-way stretch material guarantees a precise fit and full freedom of movement. The tight-fitting sleeves made of perforated stretch material ensure maximum comfort. The MX jersey can be used with or without body protection. It is perfect for anyone who wants a cool and comfortable jersey. The extra-long back with silicone print means that the shirt stays tucked into the trousers.

Sublimation printing technology which is used in the manufacturing process ensures that the colours will not fade or discolour, even after many washes. With these new trendy colours, the rider can match their look perfectly to their motorbike.

Trigger MX trousers are available to go with the MX jersey. The schoeller® keprotec® reinforcements make them extremely robust despite the super-light and breathable outer fabric.

The Trigger MX 4.0 jersey is available in sizes XS-2XL.

PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS

Slim Fit MX Shirt

4-way stretch fabric for ease of movement

Ergonomic Slim Fit for maximum comfort

Sleeves made of tight, perforated stretch material

Sublimation printing technology against discoloration

Extra-long back with silicone print helps keep the jersey tucked into the trousers

MATERIAL

Shell: 84% polyester

Lining: 16% polyester

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended retail price: CHF 89 / € 79.95 incl. VAT

Color: light grey-turquoise-anthracite

anthracite-fluorescent green-white

Size: XS-2XL

Article No.: X35018

TRIGGER MX PANTS

Recommended retail price : CHF 179 / € 159.95 incl. VAT

Color : anthracite-black white / light grey

Size : 46-56

Article No. : X35514

For more iXS News check out our dedicated page iXS News

or head to the official iXS website ixs.com/moto/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security