Ixs Underwear Shirt And Pants 365

Always stay at the perfect temperature – cools in the summer and heats during the winter because they are made of efficient functional fibres using special knitting technology. The extremely low weight and the surprising capabilities of particularly fast moisture removal make the Underwear Shirt & Pants 365 from iXS really stand out.

Moist skin soon becomes cold. Therefore underwear, which takes moisture away from the skin, is one of the most important factors in keeping warm. Underwear Shirt & Pants 365 from iXS were specially developed to offer the best possible comfort for sports activities with your motorbike. The base layer directs moisture away and will always keep you warm and dry. It is therefore perfectly suited to use all year round.

The unbelievably light material that is soft to the touch is extraordinarily stretchable and fits snugly to the body. This creates unlimited freedom of movement so that you can concentrate fully on riding your motorbike. The shirt and trousers are made using 3D knitting technology without any seams and therefore provide a soft, pleasant fit on the skin without any pressure points, giving maximum wearing comfort.

The high functionality is also a factor that is relevant to safety: The removal of moisture to the outside prevents your jacket and trousers sticking damply to your skin. This additional layer of movement protects your skin against undesired forces. The energy that occurs with a fall is therefore not directly transmitted from the outer material to the skin. The intermediate layer supports the rapid reduction in energy.

The mix of black-grey colours combined with red applications at the closures make them look appealing. You can therefore take off your motorbike jacket in a restaurant without any problems and you will still be well-dressed. Thanks to the neutral colour selection, the iXs & Trousers 365 go well with everything.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Recommended Retail Price Shirt:

EU/UK: € 39,95

USA: US$ 39.95

Recommended Retail Price Pants:

EU/UK: € 39,95

USA: US$ 39.95

Colour: black-grey (039)

Sizes: XS/S, M/L, XL/2XL, 3XL/4XL

Article N°: Shirt X33010

Pants X33011

Origin: Germany

TECHNICAL DETAILS

• Long sleeve functional shirt or pants

• Seamless circular knit technology for highest wearing comfort

• Ergonomic fit avoids unnecessary wrinkles

• Guides the moisture away from the body and keep the body dry

• Functional fibers and special knitting technology ensure an optimal body climate

• Suitable for all seasons – keeps warm on cold days and cool on warm days

MATERIAL

78% polyamide, 22% polyester

For more information on iXS products visit ixs.com/moto/

