The Women’s Boot Tour Comfort-High from iXS provides the decisive centimetres so you retain a safe feel on your motorbike even when you stop. The heel height of the boot combined with an integrated elevation means that bikers will stand a full six centimetres taller. A huge advantage every time you stop at traffic lights. The nice thing about it: it also looks good thanks to its rather slim, feminine style, which makes it really eye-catching.

Ladies are generally a bit shorter than men and also need a slightly smaller footstep. Both make it quite difficult to hold a motorbike still. The stylish Women’s Boot Tour Comfort-High from iXS provides some help. The combination of an inner heel elevation and a higher sole will make bikers six centimetres «taller». In addition to the increase in height of six centimetres in the heel section to provide a safe hold on the ground, there are three additional centimetres in the toe section. The heel, sole and anatomically shaped insert sole are perfectly matched to each other.

However, the Women’s Boot Tour Comfort-High has many more qualities: as regards fit, comfort, safety and aesthetics, it offers everything a lady could want. It’s also specifically geared towards ladies’ feet. A calf width adjustment with Velcro fastening and stretch enables an individual, comfortable adjustment to your personal anatomy. In the inside there is a solto-TEX® membrane, which makes the boot watertight and retains natural breathability. For example, you don’t need to worry about rain showers when you’re on a tour. A high-quality textile inner lining provides optimised air circulation, so that your feet won’t get too cold or too warm.

The Touring Ladies Boot is made of full-grain calf leather which is both long-lasting and extremely comfortable because of its softness. In addition, it also looks great. The boot has a sturdy zip on the inner side, which is covered with two leather flaps and is therefore integrated perfectly into the design. Its feminine, slim construction and a non-slip sole with a small heel inspired by the world of fashion make it look really good. The stretch inserts on the instep and reinforced leather around the gear lever bring both functional and visual advantages.

Plastic inserts on the ankle joint and shin together a reinforced heel cap provide a bit of extra protection where it’s needed most. A reflective insert on the heel is another safety factor. Compliance with the latest EN14634:2017 standard shows that you will be playing it safe with this boot. The money you spend on the Women’s Boot Tour Comfort-High will be safely invested one way or the other, because you will be saving the motorbike’s height adjustment set.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 169,95

USA: US$ 199.-

Colour:

black (003)

Sizes:

36 – 42

PRODUCT FEATURES

Women´s touring boot made of full-grain bovine leather

• Waterproof thanks to the solto-TEX® membrane

• Textile inner lining

• Comfort foot bed

• Reflective insert on the heel

• Zipper on the inner side

• Individual calf adjustment with Velcro and stretch

• Reinforced heel cap

• Inner sole heightening

• Increased height of about 6 cm in the heel area and 3 cm in the toe area

• Plastic inlays on ankle and shin section

• Gear lever protection made of rubber

• Abrasion-proof rubber sole

• Safety: in accordance with EN13634:2017

MATERIAL

Upper material: bovine leather Membrane: 100% polyurethane

Lining: 100% polyester

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

