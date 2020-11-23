The Full Face Helmet iXS1100 2.2 by iXS made of polycarbonate is a loyal companion for everyday use. Its ease of handling and high level of comfort make it an excellent all-rounder. Good visor properties together with an integrated sun shield contribute to the optimal price-performance ratio. Real riding enjoyment is guaranteed!

The enjoyment starts from the moment you put your helmet on! With the Full Face Helmet iXS1100 2.2 you will feel comfortable and be able to concentrate on the important things when riding your motorbike. The new iXS helmet is designed for everyday use – it does everything with you: driving round bends, on a tour or in town. A lot of emphasis was placed on a sturdy fit so that you can ride comfortably all day long.

The Full Face Helmet iXS1100 2.2 is also really eye-catching. The modern design with clear lines and attractive colour combinations speaks for itself. Thanks to the large selection of six different colour versions with a trendy matt finish (NMT), you can easily find a model that goes perfectly with clothing and motorcycle. The integrated rear spoiler not only ensures dynamic alignment, but also optimises airflow values.

The effective ventilation system in the polycarbonate helmet is impressive, providing pleasant conditions around your head, even in summer temperatures. The fold-down sunshade helps to ensure optimal visibility even in bright sunshine. The removable, washable inner lining and cheek pads as well as the breath and wind deflector are evidence of the helmet’s high quality. The scratch-resistant quick-change visor is already equipped with a Pinlock® preparation at the factory.

Overall this is a piece of equipment that has everything expected of an iXS helmet. Also with regard to the protective effect, you will be on the safe side with the Full Face Helmet iXS1100 2.2. Very good shock absorbing properties in all areas of the helmet provide optimal accident protection. Of course, the iXS helmet complies with the latest safety standard ECE 22.05 without any problems. Two shell sizes are used for optimal coordination of the size range, which extends from XS to 2XL.

Full Face Helmet iXS1100 2.2

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended Retail Price:

EU/UK: € 99,95

USA: US$ 119.-

Colours:

matt black-white (M31)

matt black-red (M32)

matt black-blue (M34)

matt black-orange (M36)

matt black-green (M37)

matt black-grey (M39)

Sizes: XS – 2XL

Article N°: X14082

PRODUCT FEATURES

Full face helmet made of polycarbonate

Forehead and chin ventilation

Clear, scratch resistant quick change visor

Pinlock® prepared

Integrated, inner flip-down sun visor

Micro-ratchet closure

Removable, washable lining

Removable, washable cheek pads

Breath and wind deflector

Complying with ECE 22.05

2 shell sizes

New matt lacquer technology – NMT

MATERIAL

Lining: 100% polyester

For more information on iXS products visit ixs.com/moto/

