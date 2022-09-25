Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Lee Jackson returned to winning ways in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park today, sharing the victories with Tommy Bridewell who became the eighth different race winner of the season on a dramatic day in Cheshire.

In the second race of the weekend, Jackson held off Title Fighter rival Bridewell and championship leader Bradley Ray in a restarted seven-lap dash to the chequered flag after an incident-packed race that was red flagged twice.

Race two got underway with Jason O’Halloran leading the pack, but Ray was instantly on the attack and took the lead at Cascades.

As the pack streamed through Druids for the first time, there was contact between O’Halloran and Bridewell and the McAMS Yamaha rider once again crashed out of the race. The Australian was left battered and bruised so sat out of race three.

Bridewell was issued a ride through penalty, a drop of three grid positions for race three and two penalty points by Race Direction for his involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, Ray was trying to make a break at the front, but the battle for the podium positions was between Rory Skinner, Tarran Mackenzie and Leon Haslam.

Mackenzie though crashed out at Hislops on lap four and the race was red flagged, with the defending champion sustaining a suspected broken femur.

The race restarted and Ray again hit the front of the field ahead of Kyle Ryde, Jackson, Skinner and Christian Iddon. Bridewell had started 22nd on the grid due to his ride through time equivalent penalty and fought his way back up the order.

However, the race was then red flagged for a second time when Skinner, Ryde and Iddon tangled at Brittens.

The race was restarted again over seven laps and Ray took the lead from Glenn Irwin and Jackson, but there was more drama on the opening lap when Title Fighter Ryde and Tom Neave crashed out at Old Hall.

Ray was trying to fend off the chasing pack as Jackson went for a move on Irwin at Old Hall to take second before diving ahead of the championship leader at Cascades. A lap later and Bridewell was into second place as he pushed Ray back a further position.

The leading five riders were inseparable as Jackson continued to hold off Bridewell, Ray, Irwin and Danny Buchan, but the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki rider had the edge and he was able to win the drag to the chequered flag.

Ray was narrowly able to remain ahead of Irwin for the final podium position as Buchan completed the top five for SYNETIQ BMW.

In the final race of the weekend, Bridewell added his name to the 2022 winners’ list, fending off his title rivals to become the eighth different victor of the season for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.

The battle for victory in race three became a tussle between four different teams and manufacturers with Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, Jackson and Buchan all in contention.

At the start of the race Irwin grabbed the lead from Ray and Jackson with Bridewell and Buchan in formation. Ray was looking for a move and he dived down the inside at Lodge on the opening lap to take the lead.

Irwin fought back and on lap eight, he reclaimed the position with a move at Lakeside, but Bridewell was through to third and a lap later, he grabbed second position at Old Hall.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider then had Irwin in his sights and he made a decisive move at Lodge to head the pack. Bridewell then withstood the pressure from Irwin and as they took the chequered flag, there was just 0.089s between them.

In the battle for third place, Jackson and Buchan were trading places for the final spot on the podium. On the penultimate lap, the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki rider reclaimed third and was able to keep Buchan at bay to the finish line.

Ray completed the top five, whilst his teammate Ryde carved his way through the pack from his back row start after his race two crash to finish in ninth place.

The Championship now heads to Donington Park next weekend for the penultimate round of the season. Ray remains on top of the standings by 40 points from Bridewell, who surged into second following his victory and double podium finish at Oulton Park this weekend.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 2 result:

Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.289s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.807s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +1.348s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +1.679s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +3.398s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +4.955s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +5.759s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +6.095s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +6.533s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 3 result:

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.089s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.222s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.708s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +2.024s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +2.143s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +2.390s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +4.789s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +10.013s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +10.130s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1113 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1073 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1065 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1062 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1048 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1027 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017

Tommy Bridewell

Oxford Products Racing Ducati

“A win and two seconds this weekend was good for me; on Thursday I said to the team that if we get everything right with the bike here then my aim is to leave here in the top three in the championship as it was so close.

“We have closed some points on Brad and moved up the order so that is a big boost for me and the team as we head to Donington Park next weekend. It just makes us believe; we know we are capable.

“There are a few areas still to work on as there is a lot more potential in the bike and if we can unlock that then the wins might come a bit easier.

“I had the opportunity to pass Glenn and then my mind switched to slowing the race down to conserve the tyre. I used the strengths of the Ducati so credit to the team and we need to try and keep the ball rolling now at Donington Park.”

