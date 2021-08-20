PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team will give Jake Dixon his MotoGP category debut at next weekend’s British Grand Prix (27-29 August), his home race, as a stand-in for the recovering Franco Morbidelli.

Dixon will jump aboard the Yamaha YZR-M1 used most recently at the past two Grands Prix by Cal Crutchlow, whilst Morbidelli continues his recovery from knee surgery undertaken in June. Crutchlow moves to Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP in Silverstone.

PETRONAS Sprinta Racing will announce the Silverstone replacement for Dixon, alongside Xavi Vierge in Moto2, very shortly.

Razlan Razali

This is a unique opportunity for Jake to show what he can do and explore his potential on a Yamaha YZR-M1. We are not setting any particular targets regarding results; it is an opportunity for experience at his home GP, while Franco continues his recovery. This is a one-off opportunity, and we wanted one of our family of riders to have this chance aboard the MotoGP bike. As it is his home Grand Prix, it is a circuit that Jake knows well and it will be great for the British fans to have another rider in the premier class. We also thank Cal for his contribution to the team during the past two GPs and we wish him all the best for next weekend.

Jake Dixon

It’s been a lifelong goal to make it into the MotoGP class. So to get the opportunity to do it for one GP this year, on the bike that I always wanted to – the Yamaha YZR-M1 – and to do it at home is something really special. It is going to be very difficult but I’m looking forward to jumping on the big bike, even though it’s different, and it’s very exciting! I haven’t been able to sleep because I’ve just been thinking about it. It’s a dream come true. I’m going to give my all to do the best I can for the team and I want to say a massive thank you to them for this opportunity. Also to Yamaha for believing in me as well. I don’t have any targets, I’m just aiming to enjoy it and gather all the experience I can. I just want to wish Franco a speedy recovery and that we can see him back at the track soon.

