Jake Dixon, who sustained a fractured right wrist at the Gran Premio de Europa, successfully underwent surgery last Friday in the UK. The PETRONAS Sprinta Racing rider, who already missed the Valencia GP, won’t be able to participate in the final Moto2 race of the 2020 season on Sunday in Portimão.

On Friday 13 November, Jake Dixon underwent a two-hour surgery with Dr. Mike Hayton at Spire Manchester Hospital. Medical checks confirmed that it was a severe wrist injury with several broken bones and cartilage damage. During the surgery, the ligaments were mended and broken bones secured with wires. Post-operative checks indicate that the surgery was successful.

The recovery process can now start for Dixon, with the Moto2 rider able to start light cardio in one week’s time. In mid-December Jake should be able to have the wires removed from his wrist. At this point, the Brit will be able to commence his physiotherapy programme.

It’s been a tough time since my FP2 crash at Valencia two weeks ago. Unfortunately the injury was worse than expected, so we had to undergo surgery on it. I want to say thanks to Dr. Mike Hayton and his team for the great job they did on Friday, and also to my family, team and fans for the support they have given me this past week. It’s definitely the worst way to finish what was a great second year in Moto2, but I’m sure this will make us stronger next year. It’s a pity I can’t participate in the final round of the season, because I’m just really looking forward to being back on my bike. We will follow the rehabilitation plan the doctor has prescribed to be fit as soon as possible.

