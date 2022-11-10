Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The 2022 Triumph Triple Trophy was decided at the final Moto2™ round of the season the Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

Going into race day Jeremy Alcoba, Liqui Moly IntactGP team, and Moony VR46 Racing Team rider Celestino Vietti were the two leading contenders for the 2022 Triumph Triple Trophy with Alcoba leading by 4 points, leaving the TTT table very much open for a thrilling final race.

With Jeremy Alcoba finishing the final Moto2TM race of the season in 8th position, whilst Vietti crashing out, the Spanish rider became the 2022 Triumph Triple Trophy champion in front of a home crowd.

The Triumph Triple Trophy recognises the many successes and achievements of a GP weekend beyond the race victory, with the scoring designed to reflect the incredible close nature of the competition in Moto2™:

7 points – Best race progression from start to finish: 7 points for the rider or riders making up the most positions from race start to chequered flag

6 points – Pole position: 6 points for the rider who qualifies on pole

5 points – Fastest race lap: 5 points for the fastest rider/riders in case of an equal fastest lap

Jeremy won the championship in the main thanks to his incredible record of progressions across 6 races, Portugal, Catalunya, Germany, Assen, Misano and Sepang demonstrating his talent and confirming once again the outstanding performance capability of the 765 Triumph Triple Engine.

The TTT prize, a stunning one-off Triumph Street Triple RS 765, specifically built in Hinckley, was presented to Jeremy Alcoba by Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent, a perfect early birthday gift just nine days before Jeremy’s 22nd birthday.

Jeremy Alcoba – Liqui Moly IntactGP Team

“I am really happy because I did not expect this from the beginning of the season, but then realized that I was always scoring good points on the Triumph Triple Trophy and that became something I really focused on. I was with my family and friends this weekend and we were all really excited about it because the prize is awesome and now that I won it, I am super happy!”

Steve Sargent – Triumph Chief Product Officer

“Congratulations Jeremy on a strong rookie season and being the Triumph Triple Trophy winner for the 2022 season. Seeing young talents achieving great results with our 765 Triple is hugely satisfying, especially in such competitive field.

We hope you enjoy your prize, the brand new Street Triple RS, with its unique Triumph Triple Trophy livery and look forward to seeing you back for another Moto2™ World Championship in 2023.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security