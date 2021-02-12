After taking the MotoGP World Championship crown in style during a unique racing season, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir was left with the decision of which number to run on the front of his GSX-RR for 2021. His final choice is to keep his beloved number 36.

As is racing tradition, the reigning champion is the only rider with the right to use number one on their machine during the successive season after winning a title. Mir took into consideration the various pros and cons of running with either number, but the 36 still carries a lot of significance for him.

Said Mir: “More than anything, it represents hard work. I want to continue this way of working and get the opportunity to win more titles. And perhaps if I do win again, I will choose the number one. But for now I feel very happy with this decision and I want to thank the fans for their support.

“It really was a difficult decision to make, it took a lot of consideration and thought. There are benefits to both; on one hand it’s a great opportunity to use the number one on your bike because it’s something you’ve truly earned and also it can look really cool! But equally, number 36 has meant so much to me over the years. It’s almost a part of me, and that’s why I wanted to continue with it.”

