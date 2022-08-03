Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aussie ace David Johnson is targeting a prodigious return to road racing action at the Manx Grand Prix, as he bids to retain the yesteryear Superbike Classic crown with Team ACR (Alasdair Cowan Racing).

Same as in 2019, Johnson is set to pilot the yellow, blue liveried ZXR 750 Kawasaki that propelled him to his maiden Mountain Course race success.

Now back to optimum race fitness after been forced sit out this year’s TT Races, after sustaining collarbone, pelvic injuries from an incident at the Oulton Park BSB meeting, ‘Davo’ is keen to remind everyone of his undoubted prowess at the road racing capital of the world.

Brimming with excitement ahead of circulating again around the unparalleled Mountain Course, Johnson who holds the number 1 plate for the race week ending Classic Superbike Manx GP, stated:

“It’s been a long 3 years away from riding the TT course. Injuring myself weeks before TT 2022 was a tough pill to swallow.

Now I’m back to race fitness and I’m ready to get back to the Manx GP and get on track! I can’t wait to get back on the Alasdair Cowan Racing ZXR 750 (Kawasaki). “

Australia’s fastest TT racer added:

“Alasdair has been working hard to improve the bike since it’s last race in 2019.

Big thanks to my main team Rich Energy OMG racing for letting me loose on another machine. I’m very keen to prove to them and all my supporters that I’m worth the wait after such a long time away.”

