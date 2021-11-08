Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance is looking forward to welcoming back visitors to The NEC, Birmingham from Saturday 4- Sunday 12 December.

Many manufacturers are eager to display their new product portfolio demonstrating the innovative technology and commitment to building electric powered motorcycles. If getting up close to new products appeals to you, then don’t miss out on a brand new feature at Motorcycle Live – the Electric Test Ride Zone.

For visitors looking to electrify their ride, with their first ever electric motorcycle purchase, or even looking for an upgrade for the 2022 riding season, the Electric Test Ride Zone is the perfect destination. An array of models will be available to test ride indoors, so visitors can get a real feel for the power and responsiveness of how an electric motorcycle rides and handles.

Why not take the opportunity to speak with product experts on their stands, who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the realities, possibilities and benefits of riding an electric motorcycle/scooter.

Finlay McAllan (Managing Director, Motorcycle Live) said: “It’s fantastic to see Motorcycle Live be home to a brand new feature, and this shows our commitment to ensuring we provide relevant content and entertainment for our visitors. Not only will some of the large manufacturers be showcasing their electric range and their vision of future mobility; it’s great to see start-up companies display their solution to providing affordable, electric transport for the masses”

Motorcycle Live 2021 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 4 December with doors opening at 09:00am. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk.

