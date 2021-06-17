Join The World Adventure Week and ride away on a new KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Pack your panniers, spot a point on the map and GO ADVENTURE. Calling on all adventure seekers, no matter what bike you ride, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is coming with thrilling daily challenges and the chance to enter the draw for a brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S*.

Seven days, seven unique challenges, plus 1,000 km to complete. KTM is calling on the global community of Adventure motorcyclists to go out and explore the tracks they’ve always wanted to during THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK that will take place on July 5 to 11, 2021.

Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to do some mileage, no matter what motorcycle you own. To join, you simply need to download the RISER app, accept THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK challenge by filling in the registration form and then start recording your daily rides.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK daily challenges are:

// July 5th => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek

// July 6th => Ride through an altitude of 890 m

// July 7th => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding

// July 8th => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m

// July 9th => Get at least one ride tracked per day, Monday to Friday

// July 10th => Ride exactly 390 km start to finish

// July 11th => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies

Successful completion of each challenge will award you with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. You will need a minimum of 2000 points to enter the draw for a brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means you have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges during THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK.

Each participant’s progress will be monitored via a live leaderboard on theworldadventureweek.com and within the app. All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM.

Are you ready to GO ADVENTURE? Visit theworldadventureweek.com for more information on how to join, an explanation of the daily challenges and the respective Terms&Conditions.

*All prizes are subject to availabilities in each participant’s country of residence.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

