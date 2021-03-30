Jonathan Rea And Alex Lowes Unveil The 2021 Krt World Superbike

Six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea and teammate Alex Lowes have today unveiled the 2021 Kawasaki Racing Team Ninja ZX-10RR that they will campaign in this year’s World Superbike Championship.

2021 will see the all-new Ninja ZX-10RR make its debut in the World Superbike class, with the new ninja featuring revised engine internals, chassis and aerodynamics. The Kawasaki Racing Team will be looking to secure their eighth World Superbike title in 2021, having previously won the title in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

For reigning Champion Rea, he will be seeking his 100th career victory in the World Superbike class alongside an unprecedented seventh consecutive crown. He will face stiff competition from teammate Lowes though, who will be looking to build on an impressive 2020 season that saw him take one victory and a further four podiums.

