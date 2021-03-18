Just Ride: Dunlop Motorcycle Europe Reveals New Brand Attitude

This month, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe has revealed its new brand attitude to encourage riders throughout Europe to Just Ride. This new brand identity encompasses all aspects of the Dunlop Motorcycle Europe brand and has already been implemented on its website and social media channels.

The purpose of Just Ride is to engage riders in the emotions of freedom, adventure and exhilaration that come with riding a motorcycle. Dunlop tyres deliver unparalleled grip and protection, giving riders the confidence to enjoy the true thrill of riding. Dunlop’s expertise in motorcycle segments from hypersport to off-road to custom and everything in between means that this new style is aimed to engage riders of all styles, abilities and backgrounds.

The Just Ride brand attitude is based on extensive research with riders throughout Europe. The research found that riders want tyres that make them feel safe and protected, from a brand they can always rely on. The tyres must be durable and long-lasting, and they must deliver superb grip whether at speed on track or in demanding road conditions. The phrase ‘Just Ride’ stirs strong, rebellious and charismatic emotions, while providing an implicit feeling of tyre safety and protection. Dunlop riders already know that these product values are true, but this new brand position will help further solidify Dunlop’s premium status in the marketplace.

Dunlop’s partnerships with world champion racers and high-profile race teams are an important part of the Just Ride messaging. Championship winning technology on the track, whether it be motocross, road racing, Grand Prix or endurance racing, is used throughout Dunlop’s range to provide unrivalled expertise and technology for all riders.

Just Ride is being rolled out throughout March and is already in place on Dunlop Motorcycle Europe’s website and social media channels (Dunlop Moto on Facebook and dunlopmoto on Instagram). The identity will be communicated through eye-catching graphics and designs that inspire feelings of adventure and excitement for riding, including a brand film that summarises what the identity stands for.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “Why choose Dunlop? With these two words – Just Ride – we want to give riders a taste of the unique feelings and emotions that our products are capable of. Dunlop tyres are designed by experts using technology from world championship winning racers to provide exceptional grip, performance and protection to riders of all styles. This new brand identity perfectly encapsulates this fact and underlines a clear message for riders across Europe.”

