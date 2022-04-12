Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

What happens when two pop icons get together?

A unique project born to celebrate the spirit of freedom and the passion for style and design through an explosive mix of creativity that brings together coolness, pop culture and contemporary flair

Vespa has always spurred the imagination of artists, stylists and designers around the globe. Over the recent years, big names including Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon have coupled their authentic creativity with the unmistakable style of Vespa, developing exclusive brand collections.

This year it is time for an unexpected and exciting collaboration at top levels of the global pop culture: Justin Bieber, an internationally acclaimed music star with millions of fans all over the world, joins up efforts with Vespa to unveil JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA, a new exclusive Vespa model personally ideated and designed by the singer.

Bieber’s passion for Vespa is well known: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun”, – comments Justin Bieber.

Glamorous and timeless, the new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber reflects his creativity, always on whenever he dreams up something unique destined to become pure inspiration.

“I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing – it’s a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things“, said Justin Bieber.

Monochrome is the underlying style feature that distinguishes the new Vespa signed by Bieber.

White color, selected by the singer, passes through all elements of the new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the body of the vehicle are also tone on tone white; that is the spin the singer wanted to put on the design to embody the creative drive, vibrancy and vigor – the values ​​shared by both Bieber and Vespa.

JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA is rolled out with classic 50, 125 and 150cc engines, capacities that have made Vespa history, now revamped in full respect of the most recent environmental regulations. The fresh, youthful geometry of the vehicle makes up a light yet protective body while the handlebar, with its unmistakable evocative rectangular headlight, supports an extremely modern full color multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12” wheel rims are supreme results of blending style and technology.

An exclusive limited edition is complemented by an equally irresistible accessories collection. A bag, a pair of gloves and a total white helmet with an utter “Justin spin”, the flames, will make the Vespa experience even cooler!

Pre-booking is set to launch on 20th April 2022 to satisfy all Vespa lovers who want to reserve for themselves the first eagerly awaited model units.

