K-Tech Front Fork Off Road Spring System For 2021 KTM

The K-Tech Off Road Spring System has been designed to replace the air system in the latest off road motorcycles, this simple design allows you to remove the original air spring system and replace it with a more conventional spring system. This direct replacement spring system requires no machining to install and also features external spring preload adjustment. The system also comes with a hydraulic bottoming device which protects the rider on hard landings.

External spring preload adjustment

Direct replacement (No machining required)

Hydraulic bottoming device

Hard chrome piston rod

Aircraft grade aluminium parts

Wide range of spring rates available

**NOTE: THE ORSS SYSTEM REQUIRES A 435-660- SERIES SPRING, WHICH MUST BE ORDERED SEPARATELY.