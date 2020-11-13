FEATURED PRODUCT – Introducing the Front Fork Fork ORVS WP 4860 MXMA 48 AER.

MX 4 Stroke Spec – 117-600-034-001

XCountry/Enduro Spec – 117-600-034-002

MX 2 Stroke Spec – 117-600-034-003

The K-tech Off Road Valve System is a replacement valve system for the WP 48mm AER forks fitted to Husqvarna and KTM 125cc and above motocross bikes from 2016 onwards. The ORVS replaces the original compression and rebound damping assemblies along with the adjustment needles giving improved damping characteristics and wider adjustment range, enhancing overall ride quality and stability to the motorcycle for all terrains.

Like all K-tech high performance products we recommend that this product is fitted by a qualified suspension technician using all the K-tech recommended tools for the procedure.

INCLUDED IN THIS PACKAGE Official distributors / dealers only

Full interactive setting bank through the K-tech Dealer SharePoint website.

No dyno required

Simple tuning instructions – K-tech have taken the hard work out of supplying your customer with the perfect shock absorber tune.

This product has been specifically tuned for the relevant motorcycle

RRP: £269.64

Excl Tax: £224.95



