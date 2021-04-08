20IDS XC – HONDA CRF300L

K-Tech 20IDS XC – Off Road (20mm Independent Damping System) front fork cartridges are a complete replacement damping system designed to fit into original equipment front forks that do not allow for external compression adjustment. The 20IDS XC cartridges are designed and manufactured in house to the same standard as all our performance products using the highest grade materials and processes. The 20IDS XC cartridges have independent compression and rebound damping adjustment and spring preload.

30 clicks independent compression adjustment

30 clicks independent rebound adjustment

18mm preload adjustment

Hard chrome piston rod

Aircraft grade aluminum

Hard anodized and super finished components

Range of spring rates available

Hydraulic Lock

The 20IDS XC cartridges are only available through K-Tech authorized dealers who have been trained to install these products, there are specialist tools and techniques required to guarantee performance and safety of this product.

Note: These cartridges are not supplied with springs, use 41-480- Series Springs, these must be ordered separately.

Part Number – 120-021-130-010

£594.00

Excl. Tax £495.00

Available May – Reserve here

SHOCK ABSORBER – RAZOR-R LITE HONDA CRF300L

The K-Tech Razor-R Lite shock absorber is an affordable replacement option for middle weight motorcycles offering refined handling and enhanced performance over the standard equipment. Designed with quality and performance in mind the Razor-R Lite shock absorber have an internal reservoir to separate the nitrogen gas from the damping oil to give continuous increased performance. They are adjustable for rebound damping, spring preload and length to allow owners to improve their riding experience.

Rebound damping adjustment

Length adjustment

Spring preload adjustment

Nitrogen (N2) filled

Increased performance and control

Spring rate options available

Part Number – 287SD-021-130-010

£475.00

Excl. Tax £395.83

Order here

For more information on K-tech Suspension products visit ktechsuspension.com

