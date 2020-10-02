K-tech Yamaha Tenere Adventure Bike Test Days At Mick Extance Off-road Experience

Do you fancy testing the K-tech Suspension Yamaha Tenere XTZ700 at a world class off road venue?

K-tech are now taking bookings for Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November 2020.

Featuring:

A planned 1-hour off-road loop of the 1500 acre Mick Extance Off-road Experience riding the K-tech Yamaha Tenere

Minibus up into the mountains

Tuition from professional off-road instructors

The latest RST safety gear to wear

Hot refreshments

A presentation about suspension products fitted to the test bike

Cost : £60 per person which includes 10% OFF ALL FUTURE ORDERS OVER £50*

We’re offering 10% off all orders over £50 on K-tech Suspension products for any person who books a K-tech Yamaha Test day. to book your place on the course call –

+44 (0) 1283 559 000 or email – [email protected]

For more information on K-tech Suspension products visit ktechsuspension.com

