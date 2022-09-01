Kawasaki 650 Twins Take Control In 2023

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The unique Sugomi style of the Z650 allied to the sharp racetrack styling of the Ninja 650 has created two stand out models in Kawasaki’s A2 compliant stable, now they are set to take even greater control of their segment.

To be precise, both models will now be available with KTRC, Kawasaki’s advanced traction control. For both the naked Z machine and its race cowled sibling, the addition of a three-setting system adds further still to the overall riding environment and is especially useful for riders gaining experience of various real-world situations.

TFT meter equipped and boasting smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology App, both machines offer a level one setting for KTRC which helps manage traction control when cornering facilitating maximum drive out of curves while governing wheel spin. With level two selected the traction control intervention occurs earlier and is well suited challenging riding conditions such as poorly surfaced roads, wet manhole covers and cobblestones. Riders – if they prefer – may also select to switch KTRC off thus delivering three setting options.

Boasting tube type trellis chassis, horizontal back-link suspension allied to assist and slipper clutches, the sporting and reassuring nature of these machines is welcome by newbies and experienced riders alike while both iterations can be adjusted to 35Kw to suit A2 licence requirements across Europe. Additionally, and new for 2023, both machines benefit from full LED lighting – including indicators – plus come as standard with a special internal cut key.

The 650’s are available in new colour combinations which also includes, on certain models, changes to wheel and chassis colours plus new graphic treatments. With Z650 owners responding to the tag line “Energize” and Ninja pilots encouraged to “Ride Bold”, the model coming year standard fitment of traction control plus an overall uplift in five colourways ensures that the Z650 and Ninja 650 will surely take control for the new riding season.

Available from late 2022/early 2023, the colours and prices are:

Z650 – starting from £7,399

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black

Metallic Phantom Silver/Metallic Carbon Gray

Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Ebony

Ninja 650 – starting from £7,649

Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Ebony

Lime Green/Ebony

