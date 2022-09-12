Kawasaki Announces Enduro Try‑out Day For Customers

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Kawasaki Motors UK is offering customers the chance to experience the complete 2023 Enduro range, including the KX250X and KX450X models, at a unique event on Saturday 8th October, at Coney Grove Farm.

Based just outside Stourport, Coney Grove Farm will provide the perfect backdrop for customers to truly understand the unique features of the Kawasaki Enduro range. Open to riders of all experience levels, the day will be run by the highly experienced Craig Chamberlain and Kawasaki MX Experience team.

In either a pre-booked AM or PM session, attendees will be able to ride the KX250X and/or KX450X across a range of different terrain and elevations. There are limited spaces on the day and interested riders should sign up for this free to attend event today via this link – KAWASAKI ENDURO DEMO DAY | Kawasaki Experience (kawasakimxdays.co.uk)

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki UK: “Our Enduro range of machines is fantastic, and we believe that once you’ve had the chance to try one, you will be hooked! With cross-country specific tuning that encompasses the engine suspension and brakes, plus featuring an 18-inch rear wheel with skid plate and side stand, what isn’t there to like?

We hope to see as many customers as possible join us for the day and experience our “X” range first hand.”

