Kawasaki Covers The 400cc Class Bases In 2023

Two of Kawasaki’s stand-out A2 licence compliant machines of recent years make a welcome return for the 2023 model year line up.

As the naked style category continues to expand in size and popularity, the Z400 will ably fulfil the need for a Z model for A2 licence holders fashioned in the same style as its Sugomi styled Z siblings. 2022 has witnessed celebrations highlighting 50 years of the famous Z range providing a springboard for the re-introduction of the Euro5 compliant Z400 complete with its 399 cm3 parallel twin water-cooled engine delivering 33.4 kW (45PS) and 37 N.m (3.8kg-m) of torque at 8,000 rpm.

Complete with an assist and slipper clutch and a trellis frame mirroring the chassis of the range-leading Z H2, the Z400 provides a big bike personality in a manageable package for those making their way up the capacity ladder or those who feel the 400cc class is their ideal destination.

A seat height of 785 mm contributes towards admirable manoeuvrability while Kawasaki’s unique ERGO-fit optional seat enhances riding comfort for taller riders, making the Z400 the most logical choice in class.

Track focused fans also have good reason to rejoice in 2023 as the range partner for the Z model will be the highly popular Ninja 400. The base machine for race and Championship winning machinery in the highly competitive WorldSSP300 Championship, the handling and performance credentials of the Ninja need no further amplification. The chosen mount of current champion, Adrian Huertas, the new 2023 Ninja 400 shares its A2 licence compliance with the Z400 along with a tubular trellis chassis and powerful 286mm front disc brake coupled with an equally effective 193mm rear rotor.

Ninja style never goes out of fashion and the Ninja 400 revels in its family resemblance to the mighty Ninja ZX-10R, a machine that has achieved unparalleled levels of WorldSBK Championship success. And like its Ninja big brother, the 400-class machine also features an assist and slipper clutch facilitating smooth gear down changes and a 20% lighter lever pull at the handlebar.

Anticipation for the re-introduction of not one but two A2 licence compliant 400cc class machines in Euro5 specification will build towards their addition to a comprehensive range for the 2023 model year creating tough yet enjoyable choice for prospective owners. Naked style or Ninja style, Kawasaki has the 2023 mid-capacity class bases covered.

Both machines will be available from mid-August with the guide price for the Ninja 400 being £6,250 and the Z400 £6,000.

