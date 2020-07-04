Kawasaki UK are pleased to announce that a number of Kawasaki Dealers across the U.K. will be hosting a demo event in partnership with Focused Events.

The events will give customers the opportunity to test ride a new Kawasaki model from the exciting 2020 range, in an environment that follows strict social distancing guidelines.

From exhilarating mid capacity, to top of the line supercharged motorcycles, the following models will be available to ride on the day:

Ninja ZX-6R

Z650

Ninja 650

Versys 650

Vulcan S

Z900

Z900RS

Z900RS Café

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 1000SX

Versys 1000 SE

Ninja H2 SX SE+

Z H2

Test rides must be pre-booked before the event to avoid large crowds at the dealerships.

More information including the full list of dealers and dates of the events can be found here – https://bit.ly/KawasakiDemoDays