Kawasaki Enters 2023 With An Array Of New Colours

In a period of consistent and high demand, Kawasaki is excited to be announcing its range of carryover models for the 2023 season, with the new models hitting the showrooms soon. Alongside the previously announced return of the Ninja 400 and Z400, the Z900RS, Z900RS SE, Z650RS, Z900, Z900SE, Ninja 1000SX and Vulcan S join the 2023 lineup with a blend of updated colours and graphics.

The comprehensive range ensures that there is something for every rider, allowing everyone from new learners to experienced motorcyclists the chance to experience Kawasaki in 2023.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Z family in 2022, Kawasaki is now looking towards the next five decades. The instantly-recognisable Z900 finds expression under the halo of its unique-to-Kawasaki Sugomi styling and will be available in three colours for the new season, Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Phantom Silver/Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. For those riders seeking the next level of performance and refinement, the Z900SE remains in the range, coming in a unique Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Candy Lime Green.

Bolstering the Z family is the hugely popular retro-inspired RS range. The recently introduced Z650RS covers both the entry-level and mid-capacity segments and will be available in Metallic Spark Black and Candy Emerald Green for the new season. The bigger capacity Z900RS continues to offer exceptional style, with two new colourways for 2023, including Candy Tone Blue and Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red.

Building on the superb Z900RS base, the immensely popular Z900RS SE evokes the 1970’s trend to personalise and focus on performance. Featuring an Öhlins S46 rear shock, re-tuned front suspension settings with a new front fork finish and Brembo M4.32 front brake callipers and disc alongside an instantly-recognisable and evocative paint scheme, it is clear to see why the machine has been in such high demand since its launch.

For riders seeking the perfect blend of sporty handling and touring performance, the Ninja1000SX features as Electronic Cruise Control, an Up-Down quick shifter, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Integrated Rider Modes (combining traction control and Power Modes) and a Cornering Management Function as standard, ensuring riders can truly enjoy the best of both worlds. Alongside the iconic Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray colours, the 2023 model will also be available in Metallic Matte Sovereign Red/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

The A2-compliant cruiser, Vulcan S, continues its Metallic Flat Spark Black paint scheme and will be joined by the new option of Metallic Matte Carbon Gray/Ebony with new graphics.

The full range of carryover models, new colours and pricing is listed below, with retail availability announced shortly.

Z900 23MY Colours:

– Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black – £9,699

– Metallic Phantom Silver/Metallic Carbon Gray – £9,699

– Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray – £9,799

Z900SE – 23MY Colour:

– Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Candy Lime Green – £11,229

Z650RS – 23MY Colours:

– Metallic Spark Black – £7,949

– Candy Emerald Green – £8,099

Z900RS – 23MY Colours:

– Candy Tone Blue – £11,799

– Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red – £11,799

Z900RS SE – 23MY Colour:

– Metallic Diablo Black – £13,149

Ninja 1000SX 23MY Colours:

– Metallic Matte Sovereign Red/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray – £12,349

– Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray – £12,349

Vulcan S 23MY Colours:

– Metallic Flat Spark Black – £7,449

– Metallic Matte Carbon Gray/Ebony – £7,649

