With the prospect of the WorldSBK racing season starting soon, Kawasaki has just unveiled three fast moving items from its upcoming 2021 KRT clothing range.

Seen for the first time at the official launch of the Kawasaki Racing Team for the 2021 season, riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes gave the new clothing items their public debut. Styled in Italy, the new KRT T-Shirt and Sweatshirt display the traditional Kawasaki racing green and black colourway with the addition of red for 2021 reflecting the livery of the new 2021 Ninja factory race machine.

Joined as part of the first release of items in the new KRT apparel range by a cap, all items feature the Monster Energy emblem as well as other sponsor logos as high quality 3D badges and not printed items, further adding to the quality look and feel of the garments.

Officially endorsed by the Kawasaki factory in Japan and the Kawasaki Racing Team, the sweatshirt, t-shirt and cap are now available in Kawasaki dealerships and via official on-line stores selling alongside existing KRT apparel items.

Commenting on the new items, KRT Team Manager, Guim Roda said “We regard every season as a fresh start and a new focus. For 2021 we have a new bike, a new colour scheme and now, new clothing. If you want to wear exactly the same style of shirt or cap as Jonathan or Alex, then visit your Kawasaki dealer and join KRT for another exciting racing season.”