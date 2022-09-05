Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Kawasaki Motors UK returns to Motorcycle Live bigger and better than ever before.

The annual motorcycling extravaganza returns to the NEC in Birmingham this November (19th-27th), and Kawasaki will be in attendance throughout with a brand new, larger stand located in Hall 3. Alongside the latest 2023 machines on display, there will also be a host of attractions for fans to enjoy as well as a chance to win a brand new 2023 Ninja 400.

Returning last December after a one-year hiatus, Motorcycle Live returns to its traditional November dates for this year, and Kawasaki is excited to be bringing its full 2023 range for fans to see. This includes the already announced and updated Ninja 650 and Z650, the returning Ninja 400 and Z400, the ever-popular Z900RS SE, plus many more including some still-to-be-announced machines.

Often one of the most eye-catching displays at the show, Kawasaki is bringing an even bigger and better stand for this year. Located in Hall 3, the Kawasaki stand will again feature a full shop packed with the new season clothing and accessories, the latest road and off-road machines, race bikes, and displays from Kawasaki UK partners such as the California Superbike School and the Kawasaki MX Experience. There will also be regular interviews with Kawasaki’s 2023 Team Green race stars and a dedicated area for the team from MSS Performance.

Club Kawasaki members will once again be able to gain exclusive access to the show before anyone else, with an intimate preview event being held on Saturday, 19th of November. Event tickets (which include entry to the show) and more details are available here – Motorcycle Live Preview Event – Kawasaki Motors UK (club-kawasaki.co.uk)

For attendees looking to get their first experience of two wheels, Kawasaki Rider Training Services will be in the Try Ride area throughout the show with their Z125’s. Visitors will also be able to try their luck at winning a brand new Ninja 400, which is being given away in conjunction with the team at Motorcycle Live. The competition is live now at https://www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/competition/win-a-kawasaki-2/.

Tickets for Motorcycle Live 2022 are on sale now from www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security